Thursday, November 4, 2021 – Murang’a Senator, Irungu Kang’ata, is contemplating writing another hard-hitting letter to President Uhuru Kenyatta next week.

Speaking to Kirigiti residents in Kiambu County, Kang’ata stated that the letter would cite reasons Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Raila Odinga would be defeated by Deputy President William Ruto.

He noted that the contents of the letter would clear the air on the 2022 elections.

“I will be writing the President another letter next week and the contents will clear the air on how Ruto will defeat Raila next year,” he stated.

Sensing defeat for the former Premier, he urged all political leaders to take heed to the contents of the letter that would be a foresight of the 2022 General Election.

Flanked by Thika MP Patrick Wainaina and other government officials, the senator popularised the bottom-up approach, saying that it was the saving grace for Kenyans who wallowed in poverty.

His sentiments were shared by Wainaina, who affirmed that the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) outfit would cater for the struggling Kenyans.

“The bottom-up economic model is the way to go. Kenyans need money at the grassroots for faster growth of small enterprises which will, in turn, create jobs for the jobless,” he stated.

The contents of the first letter written by the senator detailed the low popularity of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) in the Mt Kenya region – which elicited mixed reactions across the political divide.

Kang’ata had stipulated that according to a survey conducted by his office, the BBI was unpopular in the region.

