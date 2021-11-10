Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, November 10, 2021 – A new opinion poll conducted by a local media house has revealed the man who is likely to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

After serving his two five-year terms, the son of Jomo is supposed to retire per the 2010 constitution.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, Deputy President William Ruto, Amani National Congress(ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi, former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka and Speaker of the National Assembly, Justin Muturi, are among potent Kenyans who have expressed their interest in succeeding President Uhuru Kenyatta.

However, according to the poll, DP Ruto is the most likely candidate who will succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In the poll, Ruto garnered 112,637 votes and Raila came a distant second 73,179 votes, Mudavadi came third with 12,221 votes while Kalonzo and Muturi managed 2217 and 1397 votes respectively.

Here is the screenshot of the poll that put DP Ruto in the driver’s seat when it comes to the 2022 presidential race.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.