Sunday, November 14, 2021 – A new opinion poll conducted by one of the local media houses has put Deputy President William Ruto in the driver’s seat in the race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga are the front runners in the journey to succeed the son of Jomo in 2022.

In the poll, over 11,000 Kenyans participated and 59.8 percent voted for Ruto while 29.3 percent supported the former Prime Minister.

This is one of the many opinion polls that have put DP Ruto ahead in his ambition to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Ruto, 54, is using the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party to contest for the presidency after he fell out with Jubilee Party top brass.

On the other hand, Raila Odinga is using Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party to contest.

However, unlike his previous attempts at the presidency, Raila has the support of the incumbent President and the infamous deep state.

Here is the screenshot of the poll.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.