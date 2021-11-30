Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, November 30, 2021 – An outspoken Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Senator has been sued by a woman over child upkeep.

According to court documents, the woman said Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina impregnated her in 2019 and conceived a baby boy.

However, the woman said when she notified the senator that he is the father of her child, he cut communication with her.

“When I conceived and realised I was pregnant, I immediately informed the senator that he was going to be a father but to my dismay and utter shock he cut off communication with me,” she said.

The woman wants the court to compel the senator to pay Sh200,000 monthly upkeep.

She alleges that she went through pregnancy alone and without any assistance or financial help from him, including when she gave birth to the child.

“I informed him that as the father of the child he should step up as his duty but he vehemently mentioned his none communication and absentia from the minor,” read court documents.

The woman said she was left with no other choice but to settle the bills of the prenatal and delivery all by herself without any involvement from Ledama.

