Tuesday, November 23, 2021 – Kirinyaga Governor, Anne Mumbi Waiguru, has said United Democratic Alliance (UDA) will form the next government, going by the number of politicians who are joining Deputy President William Ruto’s led outfit.

Commenting on Tuesday when Ruto welcomed Laikipia Woman Representative Cate Waruguru to UDA, Waiguru said many politicians will soon join UDA because it is the party that is currently resonating with the majority of Kenyans.

“Karibu my sister @Cate_Waruguru to the Hustlers Nation!

“We are waiting for the many others still behind the tent.#ChamaniUDA#FormniHustlerNation#MpangoNiBottomUp,” Waiguru wrote on her Twitter page.

Waruguru joining UDA comes a day after Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Nelson Havi joined the party.

Havi intends to vie for the Westlands Parliamentary seat under the UDA banner in the upcoming 2022 General Election.

The DP then congratulated him, noting that he made a good decision to join his camp. “Congratulations. That is very good,” he told him while shaking his hand.

The Kenyan DAILY POST