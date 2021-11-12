Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 12th November, 2021 – Bishop David Kariuki Ngari alias Gakuyo of Calvary Chosen Centre in Kiambu is a wanted man. This is after his convoy killed a Boda Boda ryder and seriously injured three others at Kiangombe area near Blue Nile while he was trying to escape from his supporters who were demanding for payment after attending his mobilization meeting at Athena area within Kiambu County.

According to eye witnesses Gakuyo was forced to shoot in the air two times in order to escape from an angry mob of his supporters who had surrounded his convoy demanding for handouts after attending his Warembo na Gakuyo meeting.

According to intelligence sources, the Gakuyo meeting was a planning meeting aimed at disrupting Deputy President William Ruto’s meeting scheduled on Saturday at Makongeni area in Thika Town.

According to police OB, the Boda Boda ryder who died on the spot is David Thuku while three others Dennis Gichu, Daniel Kamau and Francis Waweru were left badly injured and rushed to Thika District Hospital.

Gakuyo is allegedly planning to cause chaos and stop Ruto’s rallies on Saturday in Thika. The scandalous Bishop was also linked with the chaos that rocked Ruto’s rally at Kenol area in Murang’a that left one person dead.