Tuesday, November 23, 2021 – As investigations into how the three terror convicts made their daring escape from Kamiti Maximum Security Prison intensify, detectives have gathered crucial details into how the three who have since been arrested attempted to establish contact with their counterparts in the underworld.

Immediately after their arrival in Machakos, the convicts had refreshed, taken breakfast and bought caps to conceal their faces, in readiness for the rest of their journey.

They had also bought two mobile phones and were attempting to register SIM cards, when the actions of a selfless, patriotic shop attendant jeopardized their plans and saved the country immeasurably.

The convicts who did not have Identity Cards had prevailed upon a shop attendant to sell and register them SIM cards, but the shop attendant would hear none of it.

They pleaded with the attendant to facilitate them at a fee but the attendant was adamant that unless they produced their national identification documents, then no help would come their way.

It is the simple actions of the shop attendant that the Directorate of Criminal Investigations celebrates tonight. The attendant’s refusal to make illegal and illegitimate profit saved the country in a big way.

The decision to do what is right regardless of the incentive being offered not only demonstrated the attendant’s steadfastness but also his fidelity to the law even when nobody was watching.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations urges all Kenyans emulate this great example, no matter how sweet the deal may be. To the shop attendant in Machakos who chose to do what is right instead of making quick profit, we celebrate you!

By DCI.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.