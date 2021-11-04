Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 04 November 2021 – Amira’s marriage with controversial businessman, Jimal Roho Safi, is on the verge of collapsing after he wished his ex-lover Amber Ray a happy birthday.

Amira took to her Instagram stories and declared herself a single mother from today, shortly after Jimal sent a sweet birthday message to Amber Ray.

She further told Jimal to prepare for a divorce case, adding that she won’t allow him to disrespect her again.

She claims Jimal has the audacity of wishing Amber Ray a happy birthday but couldn’t do the same to his own son.

“As from today, kindly consider me a single mother.

“Jimal Rohosafi get that divorce paper ready.

“I am not going to allow you to disrespect me again,” she wrote.

Amira says today is her breaking point after tolerating Jimal for long.

She is now concentrating on taking care of her kids and becoming a better version of herself.

Jimal and Amira had reunited after he broke up with Amber Ray a few months ago.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.