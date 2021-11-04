Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 04 November 2021 – Jimal Roho Safi’s marriage is on the rocks once again after his wife Amira threatened to file for divorce and declared herself a single mother.

Amira went on a ranting spree and said that she was tired of being humiliated by her husband after he wished his ex-lover, Amber Ray, a happy birthday and failed to do the same to their son.

“As from today, consider me a single mom. Jimal Rohosafi get that divorce paper, I’m not going to allow you to disrespect me again,” she wrote.

Although some of her fans thought she was chasing clout, she has already started the divorce process.

She posted a photo at the Kadhi’s Court filing for divorce, hours after she declared herself a single mother.

Jamal and Amber broke up a few months ago with the businessman saying that there was no bad blood between them.

He said that they were still friends and business associates but denied that they are dating secretly.

“We are good friends, we still talk and do business together, but nothing in between,” said Jamal.

