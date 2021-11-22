Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 22 November 2021 – Singer Allan Aaron’s ex-wife, Ann Shiko, is ready to fall in love again after parting ways with her celebrity husband.

Ann revealed in an interview that she is looking for a man who will accept her and her four kids.

He must also be God-fearing.

“I am single and looking for a man who will accept me with my four kids and a man who fears God.

“That is what I am looking for,” she said.

Speaking about surviving as a single mother, Shiko said it has been tough.

Her husband left her when their lastborn was one year and seven months old.

She used to borrow money to feed her kids but most people didn’t help her.

She also tried to fight for her marriage by involving bishops but her efforts bore no fruits.

“I used to borrow people money but most did not help me and so I started isolating myself.

“My husband left when our lastborn was one year and seven months.

“I tried to fight for my marriage by visiting bishops for him to be talked to, but it didn’t work,” she said.

Shiko said when she divorced Allan, she was earning Ksh 10,000 per month but she managed to survive with her meagre earnings and provide for her kids.

But right now, she is financially stable.

“I was earning 10k and I don’t know how that money paid the bills but we survived until now.

“I am currently not struggling and I thank God. I sell cars and I sing,” she added.

