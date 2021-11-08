Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, November 8, 2021 – Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua’s ex-wife, Lilian Ng’ang’a, has given more details on why she broke up with the governor after only 10 years in the relationship.

Speaking during an interview, Lilian said that they had many issues, but the deal breaker was Alfred Mutua’s disregard for human life.

She recalled the death of her bodyguards in 2017, which Alfred Mutua took lightly and moved on without mourning the deceased.

“I had come from a trip renovating one of the hospitals and my bodyguards had dropped me home but, on their way back, they had an accident and the woman and man died.”

“Their deaths were not even mourned and life continued as if nothing happened,” she recalled.

Later, Lilian also lost her driver, and life also continued without mourning them.

She noted that Mutua replaced her driver the following day, making her think twice about Governor Mutua’s personality.

“That disregard for their lives, just because they were security officers also contributed to me separating from Alfred, I was like if it was me dead, then this is how life would have continued,” she added.

According to Lillian, those deaths awakened her to see Mutua for the cold-blooded man that he was, prompting their nasty break-up.

And now, she says, she is happy with the love of her life, musician Juliani.

