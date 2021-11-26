Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, November 26, 2021 – Nandi Hills MP, Alfred Keter, is regretting attending Deputy President William Ruto’s rally in Kericho on Wednesday, where he was heckled like a dog with rabies.

In a secret video recording in his car, the second term MP was heard wishing he could have avoided the event that was attended by Deputy President William Ruto among a host of other leaders.

“I saw the mood and realised that those people (leaders) had already set the motion for my humiliation early enough,” Keter said.

Earlier, the MP had a rough time as he rose to speak to a charged group that had pitched camp at Kapsabet town.

Attempts to woo them so that they could listen to his message fell on deaf ears forcing him to cut his speech.

“I had refused to attend the function but these people convinced me.

“The citizens had been charged towards me. If you listened keenly to the leaders, it was their plan.

“Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwa started and was followed by Kimilili counterpart Didmus Barasa, if I knew, I would have avoided it,” Keter was heard speaking in the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST