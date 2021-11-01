Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 01 November 2021 – Renowned TV journalist, Alex Chamwada, was on his regular tour for his popular TV feature show Daring Abroad, when he spotted a robot delivering food to clients in different places.

The robot is used by hoteliers and from the short clip that he shared, it could be heard saying its name and the nature of its errand.

“Hello, I am Alba. On my way to deliver a delicious meal,” the moving robot can be heard saying in the clip that Chamwada posted.

The seasoned journalist was taken aback by how fast technology keeps on advancing.

Here’s the video.

