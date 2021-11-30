Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 30 November 2021 – Self-proclaimed President of Single Mothers, Esther Akothee, is yet to recover, two weeks after she was discharged from one of the prestigious hospitals in Mombasa, where she was admitted in the VIP ward.

The flamboyant singer and businesswoman said that she is worried about the deteriorating health that has denied her peace of mind.

She further posted her most recent photo and urged her followers not to make fun of her swollen face, adding that her abrupt weight gain is as a result of her health condition.

“Don’t meet and start telling me how fat I am, I am having a health condition.

“I am swollen due to struggling with sleepless nights of pain.

“I am afraid to go to bed for I wake up with numbness on my fingers. This situation is scaring me,” she added.

Akothee also blasted one of her close relatives who has been badmouthing her and saying she is faking her illness.

She noted that most people who are close to your heart don’t wish you well and always celebrate your downfall.

Below is a screenshot of her social media post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.