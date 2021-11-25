Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 25 November 2021 – Flamboyant singer and businesswoman, Esther Akothee, has advised single mothers to stop being toxic and concentrate on raising their kids.

Delivering the message on her social media pages, Akothee noted that most single mothers create unnecessary dramas that make them look desperate and toxic, and that’s why most men shun them.

“The more drama you create in your motherhood journey, the more desperate and toxic you look.

“No man wants a dramatic woman full of her exes issues,” she wrote.

Akothee further reminded women that ‘single mother’ is not just a title but a responsibility.

“Being a single mother isn’t a title. It’s a story of a successful journey of raising your children without the privilege of the other partner,” she added.

Below is the message that she posted.

“Any baby mama feeling like starting trouble to inbox me! Let me tell you FACTS ABOUT This journey 🤔, you are Alone by the way 💪 ,the more drama you create in your motherhood journey the more desperate & toxic you look .

“No man wants a dramatic woman full of her Exes issues .

“Being A single mother isn’t a tittle, it’s a story of a successful journey of raising your children without the privilege of the other partner.

“Don’t brag with a one-month-old pregnancy calling yourself a Single mother! Single mother of which cat? Do you know what it takes to raise A child?

“Forget about children! Carrying pregnancy doesn’t qualify you as a mother!

“A mother is One strong person with all her flows, owns up responsibility and step up for the missing part 💪

” Women should step up and stop embarrassing some of us.

“Stand up and own your life/ responsibility as a mother.”

