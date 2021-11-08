Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Monday, 08 November 2021– Controversial South African exotic dancer and socialite, Zodwa Wabantu, is enjoying life with her Ben 10.
The 35-year-old socialite, whose love for young men is well known, is dating a man in his early twenties.
She posted photos sunbathing with her Ben 10 during the short vacation and captioned them:
“The Experience of when one loves, one does not calculate️ It happened we Enjoyed it fully.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
