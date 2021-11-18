Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, November 18, 2021 – High Court Judge, Antony Mrima, is the man of the moment after sentencing DCI Director George Kinoti to four months in prison for failing to obey court orders requiring him to return firearms that belong to businessman Jimi Wanjigi.

Making his address after sending the top detective to Kamiti Maximum Prison on Thursday, Judge Mrima claimed that he has been threatened by senior State officers over what was termed as issuing “unfavourable orders” against the State.

“Recently I handled a matter and issued some orders.”

“The orders were directed towards some senior state officers.”

“I was surprised to be approached by an emissary sent by one of the said State officers,” Mrima said.

The Judge did not mention which matter he particularly handled but said the emissary had one clear message – that he should stop being personal and cease to issue what was described as ‘unfavourable orders’.

Mrima says the message did not end there and was further informed that if he did not heed this warning, he will be dealt with firmly using many other processes at their disposal.

“I am not new to such threats and actual acts of violence against me,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST