Sunday, November 28, 2021 – The three terror convicts who escaped from Kamiti Maximum Prison have finally opened up on how they planned their escape from the highly guarded prison.

The three, Musharraf Abdalla, Joseph Juma, and Mohammed Abdi, escaped from the prison on November 14 – triggering a national security scare.

The three who are being interrogated by Anti-Terror Police Unit (ATPU), told officers that they started planning the escape over seven months ago through the help of a prison warder who acted as the link between the inmates and their counterparts in Somalia.

The Warder was tasked with the responsibility of helping them to escape and was being paid handsome amounts for his work.

He was the officer in charge when the prison masons had been brought in to do some construction repair in the cell where the three were being held.

It is at this time that the three are said to have drilled the hole. On the night of the escape, the officer had briefed them that his colleagues were drunk and the CCTV footage was broken so they could easily escape without being noticed.

They jumped over the walls and escaped through the staff quarters on the road where they found a Probox waiting to transport them to Machakos where they were supposed to be picked up by another vehicle but were forced to board a matatu after the car failed to show up.

However, they were arrested in Kitui County on their way to Somalia where they were supposed to join Al Shabaab.

