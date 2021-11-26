Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Policy Administrator

CAREER OPPORTUNITY

Metropolitan Cannon Life Assurance Ltd is a member of MMI Holdings Limited, a global player in Health, Life and Short-term Insurance, and operating in Africa, South East Asia, India and the UK.

The Life Business, Metropolitan Cannon Life Assurance Limited is seeking to fill the listed position with a dynamic, forward-thinking achiever with expertise in the Life Assurance field. If the position described below fits your skills and ambitions, we will be excited to hear from you.

Reporting to the Assistant Manager – Life Underwriting – The Policy Administrator will play a key role in servicing corporate group life clientele with an aim of retention of existing business and introduction of new schemesPURPOSE OF THE ROLE

PRIMARY DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES

Prepare competitive quotations in line with the company provided guidelines and maintain a register of the conversion rate provided quotations

Compute policy endorsements, billing and updating of scheme reconciliation

Timely circulation of medical compliance registers

Perform timely and accurate scheme reconciliation of reinsurance accounts

Observe strict adherence to cash and carry rule and/or company credit control

Communication of renewal terms to the clients and/or broker

Preparation of medical letters for new entrants of schemes

Perform accurate and timely premium allocation as per company set TAT’s.

Medical Underwriting

Prepare reinsurance schedules for scheme movements

Provide quality service to all clients

Respond to all clients queries and ensure all issues raised are solved within the set

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’ degree in Actuarial Science or insurance field

ACII/ IIK qualification

Over 3 years of experience in a similar Life Insurance role Required skills and Competencies

Good communication and customer service skills

In-depth knowledge of Life Assurance products

Good understanding of Life Insurance laws, practices, and regulatory requirements

HOW TO APPLY

Interested candidates who meet the above criteria are requested to forward their cover letter, curriculum vitae and relevant academic testimonials via email only to jobs@metcannon.co.ke by 1st December 2021.

Due to the numerous responses, we receive, only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Metropolitan Cannon Life Assurance Ltd is an equal opportunity employer, therefore canvassing will automatically be disqualified