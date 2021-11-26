Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Policy Administrator
CAREER OPPORTUNITY
Metropolitan Cannon Life Assurance Ltd is a member of MMI Holdings Limited, a global player in Health, Life and Short-term Insurance, and operating in Africa, South East Asia, India and the UK.
The Life Business, Metropolitan Cannon Life Assurance Limited is seeking to fill the listed position with a dynamic, forward-thinking achiever with expertise in the Life Assurance field. If the position described below fits your skills and ambitions, we will be excited to hear from you.
Reporting to the Assistant Manager – Life Underwriting – The Policy Administrator will play a key role in servicing corporate group life clientele with an aim of retention of existing business and introduction of new schemesPURPOSE OF THE ROLE
PRIMARY DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES
- Prepare competitive quotations in line with the company provided guidelines and maintain a register of the conversion rate provided quotations
- Compute policy endorsements, billing and updating of scheme reconciliation
- Timely circulation of medical compliance registers
- Perform timely and accurate scheme reconciliation of reinsurance accounts
- Observe strict adherence to cash and carry rule and/or company credit control
- Communication of renewal terms to the clients and/or broker
- Preparation of medical letters for new entrants of schemes
- Perform accurate and timely premium allocation as per company set TAT’s.
- Medical Underwriting
- Prepare reinsurance schedules for scheme movements
- Provide quality service to all clients
- Respond to all clients queries and ensure all issues raised are solved within the set
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’ degree in Actuarial Science or insurance field
- ACII/ IIK qualification
- Over 3 years of experience in a similar Life Insurance role Required skills and Competencies
- Good communication and customer service skills
- In-depth knowledge of Life Assurance products
- Good understanding of Life Insurance laws, practices, and regulatory requirements
HOW TO APPLY
Interested candidates who meet the above criteria are requested to forward their cover letter, curriculum vitae and relevant academic testimonials via email only to jobs@metcannon.co.ke by 1st December 2021.
Due to the numerous responses, we receive, only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Metropolitan Cannon Life Assurance Ltd is an equal opportunity employer, therefore canvassing will automatically be disqualified
