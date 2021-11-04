Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Beacon of Hope (BOH) is a faith based Non-Governmental Organization with a vision to be a model of excellence in holistic community transformation with a Mission to bring hope and catalyze sustainable transformation by uplifting the spiritual, physical, economic and social well-being of marginalized and vulnerable individuals, families and communities.

An exciting opportunity has arisen for an administrator with strong leadership and superb administrative skills.

Responsibilities

Oversee the development and implementation of programs and policies for patient/ Customer services.

Overseeing the Marketing, Communication & Public relations functions, to maximize Hospital potential.

Responsible for Operational processes for strategic plan and projects

Serve as a liaison for Hospital Strategic partnerships

Practice financial acumen in managing budgets.

Inventory management: Ensure that pharmaceutical and non-pharmaceutical stock levels are adequate and orders are made on time.

Assist with recruitment, consenting, screening, and engagement of personnel.

Qualifications

To ensure success, hospital administrator should be a leader, mature Christian confident and professional with excellent communication and problem-solving skills that will contribute to the efficient functioning of the healthcare facility. Top candidate will be expected to work well under pressure while multi-tasking in a fast-paced environment and can effectively react to emergency situations. Solid understanding of health industry, healthcare procedures and regulations; Strong analytical and decision-making abilities / timely judgments. Possess basic accounting skills. Good report writing and communications skills; excellent organizational and time management skills; Ability to supervise and train team members. Hands-on experience with database systems and MS Excel.

Age range of 35 to 45 years; possess a degree in Healthcare Administration or related field. Four or more years of related work experience as a Hospital Administrator.

How to apply

Applicants can apply stating overall suitability for the position, salary history and expectations together with a detailed CV with 3 professional referees. State the position applied for in the email subject and apply before 12th November 2021 to info@beaconafrica.org and cc humanresources@beaconafrica.org

Kindly note, that only eligible candidates will be contacted.