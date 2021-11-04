Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
HOSPITAL ADMINISTRATOR
Beacon of Hope (BOH) is a faith based Non-Governmental Organization with a vision to be a model of excellence in holistic community transformation with a Mission to bring hope and catalyze sustainable transformation by uplifting the spiritual, physical, economic and social well-being of marginalized and vulnerable individuals, families and communities.
An exciting opportunity has arisen for an administrator with strong leadership and superb administrative skills.
Responsibilities
- Oversee the development and implementation of programs and policies for patient/ Customer services.
- Overseeing the Marketing, Communication & Public relations functions, to maximize Hospital potential.
- Responsible for Operational processes for strategic plan and projects
- Serve as a liaison for Hospital Strategic partnerships
- Practice financial acumen in managing budgets.
- Inventory management: Ensure that pharmaceutical and non-pharmaceutical stock levels are adequate and orders are made on time.
- Assist with recruitment, consenting, screening, and engagement of personnel.
Qualifications
To ensure success, hospital administrator should be a leader, mature Christian confident and professional with excellent communication and problem-solving skills that will contribute to the efficient functioning of the healthcare facility. Top candidate will be expected to work well under pressure while multi-tasking in a fast-paced environment and can effectively react to emergency situations. Solid understanding of health industry, healthcare procedures and regulations; Strong analytical and decision-making abilities / timely judgments. Possess basic accounting skills. Good report writing and communications skills; excellent organizational and time management skills; Ability to supervise and train team members. Hands-on experience with database systems and MS Excel.
Age range of 35 to 45 years; possess a degree in Healthcare Administration or related field. Four or more years of related work experience as a Hospital Administrator.
How to apply
Applicants can apply stating overall suitability for the position, salary history and expectations together with a detailed CV with 3 professional referees. State the position applied for in the email subject and apply before 12th November 2021 to info@beaconafrica.org and cc humanresources@beaconafrica.org
Kindly note, that only eligible candidates will be contacted.
