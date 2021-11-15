Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Program Administrative Coordinator

JOB SUMMARY

Working remotely, the Program Administrative Coordinator provides day to day administrative support to the Senior Vice President of Global Programs. They assist the Senior Vice President of Global Programs in daily scheduling, correspondence, and administrative tasks. This includes planning the logistics of, organizing, and recording Program Committee meetings and Program Team meetings. Similarly, they assist with the development of presentations for the Executive Leadership Team meetings. They also arrange the Senior Vice President of Global Programs’ travel and track budgets that the Senior Vice President of Global Programs oversees. In addition, the Program Administrative Coordinator supports the Global Program team where necessary.

LOCATION

Working remotely. Preference is for the role to be located in one of Orbis International’s country offices in Africa namely: Addis Ababa – Ethiopia; Accra – Ghana; Lusaka – Zambia; or in Nairobi, Kenya.

REPORTING & WORKING RELATIONSHIPS

The Program Administrative Coordinator reports to the Senior Vice President of Global Programs. They work closely with program staff worldwide. They also liaise with members of the Program Committee and the global program teams including – clinical services, monitoring & evaluation, faculty relations, Cybersight, Flying Eye Hospital and country-based program staff.

ESSENTIAL JOB FUNCTIONS / KEY AREAS OF RESPONSIBILITY

Meeting Support

Research and gather data to prepare presentations, discussion papers, and briefing documents for internal and external meetings, including to boards of directors, committees, and executives

Coordinate meeting logistics, including the arrangement and attendance of teleconference calls across multiple time-zones, as well as in-person global meetings

Support the Senior Vice President of Global Programs in the preparation, logistical coordination, agenda preparation, recording of minutes, and preparation and distribution of all related materials for all online and in person meetings;

Accurately record and produce quality minutes from meetings, following up on action items as necessary

Administrative Support

Process invoices by preparing check requests and wire transfer payments, as well as credit card reconciliations

Prepare and oversee processing of contracts and consultant invoices for cost center 44

Prepare check requests and wire transfer payments for consultants

Coordinate and execute travel arrangements and logistics for the Senior Vice President of Global Programs as needed

Perform office duties that include ordering supplies.

Open, sort, and distribute incoming faxes, emails, and other correspondence

Participate in special projects or perform additional administrative and logistical support tasks as needed

Program Support

Read and analyze incoming memos, submissions, and distribute them as needed

Conduct desk research and literature reviews as requested

Liaise with Global Program Staff to gather and update program related questions

Conduct Global Program orientation for all on boarded staff upon request

Communication Support

Draft necessary internal and external communications and correspondence to Orbis program staff, donors, and partners.

Support in inter-department communication as required.

Maintain and keep up to date the program department’s informational resources on the intranet and the Orbis Resource Library and ensure that necessary materials are accessible and documented.

Assist in maintaining and overseeing use of Global Program’s SharePoint website





QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE

Bachelor’s degree or any equivalent combination of training, education and experience that demonstrates the ability to perform the duties of the position

Minimum 4-5 years progressive relevant work experience

Proven experience as a virtual assistant or other relevant programmatic administrative experience

Experience in working for local or international development organizations

SKILLS & ABILITIES

Excellent communication skills with oral and written fluency in English

Strong interpersonal and diplomacy skills; must be comfortable interacting effectively with colleagues at all levels, non-native English speakers, partners, donors, and external consultants

Advanced application use of entire MS Office suite as well as various software, including word processing, spreadsheets, databases, and presentation software (i.e. MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, SharePoint, Adobe Acrobat); must be able to quickly turn around professional-quality PowerPoint presentations/slideshows; working knowledge of other presentation creation software a plus.

Ability to organize a daily workload based on priorities

Able to meet deadlines in a fast-paced quickly changing environment

Proven track record of working successfully with a multicultural, multi-language and multi-location constituency

Detail oriented and strong organizational skills required. Loves to problem solve!

Flexibility and ability to work well under pressure in a global team and work environment spanning across multiple time-zones.

Appreciation of / ability to interact with people of diverse cultural backgrounds

How To Apply

To learn more about Orbis, go to http://www.orbis.org

Orbis is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

As a global organization, we welcome qualified applicants from diverse backgrounds and cultures who reflect the five Orbis values of Trust, Caring, Commitment, Accountability, and Excellence.