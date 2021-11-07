Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANTS GRADE D

Qualifications

Must have a Bachelor’s degree from a recognized institution

Should have knowledge and experience in using computerized management information systems applications and tools

Should show work experience that involves community service or in a learning

Evidence of Exemplary work performance

1 year experience in administrative duties would be an added advantage

Duties and Responsibilities

Assist in the implementation of administrative functions of the department or sections

Manage appearance of the office and order replacement of furniture and equipment

Taking minutes and typing minutes of meetings in section, departments and University

Ascertain meetings and workshop venues conducted by the head of departments and sections

Ascertain Scheduled times and calendar dates

Circulate agendas, programs and action points to relevant officers

Any other duties assigned by immediate supervisor.

HOW TO APPLY

Applicants must submit ten (10) copies of application letters giving details of their age, education and professional qualifications, detailed work experience, present post and salary, applicant’s telephone and email address, and enclosing duly certified copies of certificates and testimonials and giving names, addresses of three (3) referees who are knowledgeable about the applicant’s competence, and a detailed Curriculum Vitae.

Applicants should request their referees to write and their confidential recommendation letters sent on their behalf directly to the undersigned. The name and the reference number of the position for which application is made should be clearly indicated on the envelope.

Applications should reach the undersigned not later than Friday 12th November 2021 at 5 p.m.

The Vice-Chancellor Chuka University

P.O. Box 109-60400,

Chuka.

Chuka University is an equal opportunity employer and canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification. Women and persons with disability are encouraged to apply.