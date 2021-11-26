Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Programme Administrative Assistant

Closing date: December 8, 2021

Mission and objectives

Since its inception in 1972, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) has been the global authority that sets the environmental agenda, promotes the coherent implementation of the environmental dimension of sustainable development within the United Nations system and serves as an authoritative advocate for the global environment. UNEP’s mission is to provide leadership and encourage partnership in caring for the environment by inspiring, informing, and enabling nations and peoples to improve their quality of life without compromising that of future generations. Headquartered in Nairobi, Kenya, UNEP works through its divisions as well as regional, liaison and out-posted offices and a growing network of collaborating centres of excellence.

Context

This position will be based within the GEF Team, Economy Division, UNEP office based in Gigiri, Nairobi. This position will be supervised under the Programme Budget Officer in the GEF team. The key functions are performed under a broad partnership with multiple sectors at the national and devolved units which requires individual flexibility and adaptation skills.

Task description

Under the direct supervision of the GEF Programme Budget Officer under the Chemicals and Health Branch, the UN Volunteer will undertake the following tasks:

Review reports and contribute to the preparation of various written outputs, e.g. suc-cess stories and lessons learnt, draft background papers, analytical notes, section of reports and studies, inputs to websites and social media networks, etc;

Prepare presentations and relevant documents in different formats for meetings and clients;

Track project reports and send communication to partners in following up with out-standing reports;

Prepare a database to track missing project reports;

Assist in input of data in IPMR module of UNEP ERP system Umoja;

Coordinate tasks for the GEF Chemicals and Waste Team in Microsoft TEAMS;

Take notes and minutes in meetings;

Undertake research and write reports on different issues as requested;

Provide updates and reports on various given tasks and responsibilities, and;

Any other related tasks as may be required or assigned by the supervisor

How to Apply

Apply through the UNV platform at: https://app.unv.org/opportunities/1676961252066560