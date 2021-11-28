Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Corporate Sales Administration Support
Reporting to the General Manager-Corporate Business Development, the role holder will be responsible for growth of General business to meet annual business targets.
Responsibilities
- Preparation of Management reports under direction of the GM-Corporate Business Development;
- Collect and collate data in a manner that gives management information;
- Assist the Sales team in assembling of tender documents;
- Support the Sales team in administrative duties including Travel ticketing and arrangements, hotel bookings, ERP payments, Agents applications and any other tasks requiring support
- Receive and collate emerging issues from all stakeholders for the department;
- He/she will also be the custodian of all the sales reports for the department;
- Works with team members to optimize information and analytic usage to ensure report(s) developed are focused towards providing respective users with quick and actionable sales intelligence;
- Ensure that reports and analysis of the same are issued on a timely basis as per the agreed regularity through liaison with all relevant parties;
- Offer hands on system support to the Sales team.
- Delegated Authority: As per the approved Delegated Authority Matrix
- Perform any other duty as may be assigned by the General Manager
Key Performance Measures
- As described in your Personal Score Card
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s Degree in a Business related field;
- Possess good data analysis techniques;
- Certificate of proficiency in insurance or progress in ACII or AIIK;
- Be a team player and a fast learner;
- At least 2-3 years’ progressive work experience in data analysis within a business environment;
- Excellent interpersonal and communication skills;
- Proficiency in Computers packages especially word processing and spread sheets
How to Apply
