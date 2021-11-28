Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Corporate Sales Administration Support  

Reporting to the General Manager-Corporate Business Development, the role holder will be responsible for growth of General business to meet annual business targets.

Responsibilities

  • Preparation of Management reports under direction of the GM-Corporate Business Development;
  • Collect and collate data in a manner that gives management information;
  • Assist the Sales team in assembling of tender documents;
  • Support the Sales team in administrative duties including Travel ticketing and arrangements, hotel bookings, ERP payments, Agents applications and any other tasks requiring support 
  • Receive and collate emerging issues from all stakeholders for the department;
  • He/she will also be the custodian of all the sales reports for the department;
  • Works with team members to optimize information and analytic usage to ensure report(s) developed are focused towards providing respective users with quick and actionable sales intelligence;
  • Ensure that reports and analysis of the same are issued on a timely basis as per the agreed regularity through liaison with all relevant parties;
  • Offer hands on system support to the Sales team.
  • Delegated Authority:  As per the approved Delegated Authority Matrix
  • Perform any other duty as may be assigned by the General Manager

Key Performance Measures

  • As described in your Personal Score Card

 Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s Degree in a Business related field;
  • Possess good data analysis techniques;
  • Certificate of proficiency in insurance or progress in ACII or AIIK;
  • Be a team player and a fast learner;
  • At least 2-3 years’ progressive work experience in data analysis within a business environment;
  • Excellent interpersonal and communication skills;
  • Proficiency in Computers packages especially word processing and spread sheets

How to Apply

