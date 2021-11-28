Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Corporate Sales Administration Support

Reporting to the General Manager-Corporate Business Development, the role holder will be responsible for growth of General business to meet annual business targets.

Responsibilities

Preparation of Management reports under direction of the GM-Corporate Business Development;

Collect and collate data in a manner that gives management information;

Assist the Sales team in assembling of tender documents;

Support the Sales team in administrative duties including Travel ticketing and arrangements, hotel bookings, ERP payments, Agents applications and any other tasks requiring support

Receive and collate emerging issues from all stakeholders for the department;

He/she will also be the custodian of all the sales reports for the department;

Works with team members to optimize information and analytic usage to ensure report(s) developed are focused towards providing respective users with quick and actionable sales intelligence;

Ensure that reports and analysis of the same are issued on a timely basis as per the agreed regularity through liaison with all relevant parties;

Offer hands on system support to the Sales team.

Delegated Authority: As per the approved Delegated Authority Matrix

Perform any other duty as may be assigned by the General Manager

Key Performance Measures

As described in your Personal Score Card

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in a Business related field;

Possess good data analysis techniques;

Certificate of proficiency in insurance or progress in ACII or AIIK;

Be a team player and a fast learner;

At least 2-3 years’ progressive work experience in data analysis within a business environment;

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills;

Proficiency in Computers packages especially word processing and spread sheets

How to Apply

Apply for the job here