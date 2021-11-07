Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



REGISTRAR (ADMINISTRATION AND PLANNING) GRADE 15

This is a senior position in the University. Registrar (A & P) will work under the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration, Finance, Planning and Development). The successful candidate will work under minimum supervision, provide strategic planning and guidance in the development, coordination and implementation of physical plans of capital projects in the University. She/he will identify and assess university capital projects for renovation, repair and maintenance. She/he will provide timely and accurate information to the University for planning and managerial decision-making, administer key university investigative research into areas of needs.

She/he will coordinate performance contracting, services matters such as appointments, promotions, retirement, disciplinary action, sanction of leave, incentive pertaining to both teaching and non-teaching staff, Coordinate the design, implementation and maintenance of appropriate human resources policies, procedures and systems that attract and retain qualified and experienced Human resource.

Qualification Requirements:

Must have a Master’s Degree in Social Sciences, Education, Management, Planning, Public Administration, Business Administration, Human Resource Management or Economics from a recognized institution.

Must have three (3) years’ work experience as a Deputy Registrar or comparable position in a busy organization

Must have five (5) years work experience in similar position in a University setup or similar

Must have ability to lead, guide, coordinate and facilitate strategic planning processes

Must demonstrate ability to analyze and interpret financial data and prepare financial reports, statements and projections

Must demonstrate ability to analyze complex problems, interpret operational needs, and develop integrated creative solutions

Should demonstrate skills in organizing resources and establishing priorities

Should demonstrate skills in examining and re-engineering operations and procedures, formulating policy, and developing new strategies and procedures

Should be able to develop, plan and implement short and long range goals

Should have knowledge and understanding of computerized management information systems, applications and tools

Should demonstrate advanced verbal and communication skills

Should have strong interpersonal skills and ability to effectively communicate with a wide range of stakeholders.

Duties and Responsibilities

Under limited supervision, provides strategic planning and guidance in the development, coordination and modernization projects in the University

Coordinate research, identification, assessment and prioritization of University- wide existing physical infrastructure facilities requiring repair, renovation and maintenance

Interacts with departments and University senior management to ensure that planning, programming and presentation of University new projects for funding are coordinated with the institution’s capital projects agenda

Participates in the coordination of the development of the University Master Plan

Coordinates the administration of construction of development projects and draws programmes designed to clear the University backlog of capital projects

Works closely with the University Architect and Quantity Surveyor in advising them on strategies to maximize reduction in backlog for University facility renovation and completion by creating synergy between Government funding, University funds raised from appropriations in aid and projects plans for new construction and/or expansion

Leads and Coordinates the preparation of annual capital project proposals for funding, develops project plans, justification and cost estimates for integration into the university’s short and medium term plan for presentation to the Council and the Government

Working closely with the University Architect conducts research and incorporates latest advancement in construction materials and methods into the design of University Facilities

Prepares annual development plans of the University for submission to the University Management

Recommends and participates in the development of University policies and Procedures and serves in the University Planning and policy- making Committee

Compiles and analyses statistical data for use in general planning, strategic planning, and budgeting and sundry management requirement.

Monitors resources allocation and utilization in line with the plans of the University

Coordinate performance contracting, measurement and monitoring of Strategic plan

Develops resources allocation parameters

Determines manpower needs, controls and staff development

Services matters such as appointments, promotions, retirement, disciplinary action, sanction of leave, incentive pertaining to both teaching and non-teaching staff

Coordinate the design, implementation and maintenance of appropriate human resources policies, procedures and systems that attract and retain qualified and experienced human resource

Design and conduct surveys to obtain feedback and ensure the University delivers quality services to both its internal and external customers

Perform other duties and responsibilities assigned by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor in charge of Administration, Planning and Development.

HOW TO APPLY

Applicants must submit ten (10) copies of application letters giving details of their age, education and professional qualifications, detailed work experience, present post and salary, applicant’s telephone and email address, and enclosing duly certified copies of certificates and testimonials and giving names, addresses of three (3) referees who are knowledgeable about the applicant’s competence, and a detailed Curriculum Vitae.

Applicants should request their referees to write and their confidential recommendation letters sent on their behalf directly to the undersigned. The name and the reference number of the position for which application is made should be clearly indicated on the envelope.

Applications should reach the undersigned not later than Friday 12th November 2021 at 5 p.m.

The Vice-Chancellor Chuka University

P.O. Box 109-60400,

Chuka.

Chuka University is an equal opportunity employer and canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification. Women and persons with disability are encouraged to apply.