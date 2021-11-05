Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Administration Coordinator

Nairobi

About The Role

As Administration Coordinator, you will be responsible for helping us achieve this ambition:

You will provide administration support for the smooth functioning of the department on a daily basis. Performs secretarial duties, which require the handling of confidential and sensitive information.

You will represents the department through the management of correspondence, telephone and personal contacts. Undertakes projects as directed by the Line Manager in order to support Departmental/Corporate initiatives.

Manages, coordinates and maintains calendar of appointments, travel arrangements, records of communication (documents, faxes, mail) to meet the requirements of the department, to record, filter, disseminate and communicate all incoming and outgoing matters.

Independently manages multiple task and assigned projects whilst respecting the deadlines and simultaneously ensuring the integrity of all information and data.

Communicates and provide information internally and externally to assist and enable administrative support and effective service to the concerned sections.

Follow-up with other sections/departments to ensure that request are carried out and activities are coordinated.

Arranges required office equipment for new and existing staff.

Accesses and maintains records for Department Assets.

About You

Qualifications

Relevant Vocational, Tertiary or Trade qualification

Minimum of 4 years relevant experience

Ability to work in a cross cultural environment

Excellent communication and computer skills

Excellent written/spoken English

Maintain confidentiality and self-discipline

Should be motivated, responsible and focused

How To Apply

Interested and qualified? Go to Qatar Airways on careers.qatarairways.com to apply