Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Role Profile: HR & Administration Officer (120k)

Responsibilities

Ensure equitable and efficient administration of all staffing issues (Recruitment, selection, info management, organograms) Activities include;

Using annual budgeting and work plans, keep a record of planned recruitment activities;

Work closely with line managers to ensure all JD’s are updated. Use finalized/updated JDs to place adverts and proceed with recruitment;

Ensure agreed recruitment timelines are met;

Ensure all documentation on recruitment is fair and transparent;

Liaison with recruitment agencies, websites and other job links;

Ensure and prepare the selection criteria for advertised positions;

Draft accurate staff employment contracts as per the structure and HR related consultants;

Administration of orientation and induction programmes for new staff;

Inform line managers 1 week in advance on new staff joining such as preparation of IPR’s, laptop, e-mail, phone, benefits and other logistical requirements;

Staff leave management;

Staff records management (both physical and electronic) with updated staff files, records of transfers, promotions, salary reviews among others; and

Assist the department in disciplinary, grievance and whistleblowing handling matters; and

Sit as a panelist in interviews

Timely and accurate coordination of all staff benefits

Preparation of payroll inputs file and assisting finance team in payroll preparation;

Coordination of any wage changes;

Coordination of the staff benefits schemes: Medical, WIBA, Follow up with Finance to ensure of statutory deductions to meet deadlines set by the Government of Kenya;

Facilitate consultant payments and withholding tax payments and ensure they are paid on time; and

Manage exit process and keep records of the same

Coordination & collation of information relating to staff training plans and events and staff reviews

Administration of information relating Performance review activities include;

Keeping staff informed of regular 1-2-1 requirements and info in relation to performance reviews;

Ensure all submitted (Key Performance indicators ( KPIS) have SMART objectives while consulting with the HR and Administration Manager as required;

Ensure Mid and Annual performance review reminders are sent to all line-managers; and

Plan and coordinate staff events while coordinating with procurement and Finance

Monthly communication to all staff on work progress

Administration of monthly staff updates on key HR Admin issues

Monthly documentation and feedback

Support with Department of Immigration

Support HRM with coordination of processing of work permits

Oversee Office Administration

Ensure smooth running and operations of the office and coordinate accordingly on administrative issue for other branch office;

Ensure timely payments of all office utility bills including rent, internet, Electricity etc to avoid disconnection while coordination with finance department

Ensure all office assets function fully g printers cartridge replacements, internet etc;

Ensure all printers are services as required and coordinate office service contracts with procurement department;

Oversee general cleanliness of the office and supervise the office support team;

Qualifications

Degree in Human Resource Management or equivalent;

Post graduate training in Human Resource Management will be an added advantage;

Member of IHRM;

Demonstrated HR administration required, with International Non-Government Organization experience an advantage;

5 years related work experience;

Experience in using Human Resource Management Information Systems;

Organisation skills are critical with high word processing and excel proficiency;

Strong willingness to adopt new technology critical to the role;

Excellent communications skills internally and externally;

Good interpersonal soft skills; and

Confidence in providing information as requested and taking initiative as required

How to Apply

Send your updated CV to recruitment@sheerlogicltd.com by 5th November 2021. Clearly indicate the title.