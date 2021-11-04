Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Role Profile: HR & Administration Officer (120k)

Responsibilities

Ensure equitable and efficient administration of all staffing issues (Recruitment, selection, info management, organograms) Activities include;

  • Using annual budgeting and work plans, keep a record of planned recruitment activities;
  • Work closely with line managers to ensure all JD’s are updated. Use finalized/updated JDs to place adverts and proceed with recruitment;
  • Ensure agreed recruitment timelines are met;
  • Ensure all documentation on recruitment is fair and transparent;
  • Liaison with recruitment agencies, websites and other job links;
  • Ensure and prepare the selection criteria for advertised positions;
  • Draft accurate staff employment contracts as per the structure and HR related consultants;
  • Administration of orientation and induction programmes for new staff;
  • Inform line managers 1 week in advance on new staff joining such as preparation of IPR’s, laptop, e-mail, phone, benefits and other logistical requirements;
  • Staff leave management;
  • Staff records management (both physical and electronic) with updated staff files, records of transfers, promotions, salary reviews among others; and
  • Assist the department in disciplinary, grievance and whistleblowing handling matters; and
  • Sit as a panelist in interviews

Timely and accurate coordination of all staff benefits

  • Preparation of payroll inputs file and assisting finance team in payroll preparation;
  • Coordination of any wage changes;
  • Coordination of the staff benefits schemes: Medical, WIBA, Follow up with Finance to ensure of statutory deductions to meet deadlines set by the Government of Kenya;
  • Facilitate consultant payments and withholding tax payments and ensure they are paid on time; and
  • Manage exit process and keep records of the same

Coordination & collation of information relating to staff training plans and events and staff  reviews

  • Administration of information relating Performance review activities include;
  • Keeping staff informed of regular 1-2-1 requirements and info in relation to performance reviews;
  • Ensure all submitted (Key Performance indicators ( KPIS) have SMART objectives while consulting with the HR and Administration Manager as required;
  • Ensure Mid and Annual performance review reminders are sent to all line-managers; and
  • Plan and coordinate staff events while coordinating with procurement and Finance

Monthly communication to all staff on work progress

  • Administration of monthly staff updates on key HR Admin issues
  • Monthly documentation and feedback

Support with Department of Immigration

  • Support HRM with coordination of processing of work permits

 Oversee Office Administration

  • Ensure smooth running and operations of the office and coordinate accordingly on administrative issue for other branch office;
  • Ensure timely payments of all office utility bills including rent, internet, Electricity etc to avoid disconnection while coordination with finance department
  • Ensure all office assets function fully g printers cartridge replacements, internet etc;
  • Ensure all printers are services as required and coordinate office service contracts with procurement department;
  • Oversee general cleanliness of the office and supervise the office support team;

Qualifications

  • Degree in Human Resource Management or equivalent;
  • Post graduate training in Human Resource Management will be an added advantage;
  • Member of IHRM;
  • Demonstrated HR administration required, with International Non-Government Organization experience an advantage;
  • 5 years related work experience;
  • Experience in using Human Resource Management Information Systems;
  • Organisation skills are critical with high word processing and excel proficiency;
  • Strong willingness to adopt new technology critical to the role;
  • Excellent communications skills internally and externally;
  • Good interpersonal soft skills; and
  • Confidence in providing information as requested and taking initiative as required

How to Apply

Send your updated CV to recruitment@sheerlogicltd.com by 5th  November 2021. Clearly indicate the title.

