Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Role Profile: HR & Administration Officer (120k)
Responsibilities
Ensure equitable and efficient administration of all staffing issues (Recruitment, selection, info management, organograms) Activities include;
- Using annual budgeting and work plans, keep a record of planned recruitment activities;
- Work closely with line managers to ensure all JD’s are updated. Use finalized/updated JDs to place adverts and proceed with recruitment;
- Ensure agreed recruitment timelines are met;
- Ensure all documentation on recruitment is fair and transparent;
- Liaison with recruitment agencies, websites and other job links;
- Ensure and prepare the selection criteria for advertised positions;
- Draft accurate staff employment contracts as per the structure and HR related consultants;
- Administration of orientation and induction programmes for new staff;
- Inform line managers 1 week in advance on new staff joining such as preparation of IPR’s, laptop, e-mail, phone, benefits and other logistical requirements;
- Staff leave management;
- Staff records management (both physical and electronic) with updated staff files, records of transfers, promotions, salary reviews among others; and
- Assist the department in disciplinary, grievance and whistleblowing handling matters; and
- Sit as a panelist in interviews
Timely and accurate coordination of all staff benefits
- Preparation of payroll inputs file and assisting finance team in payroll preparation;
- Coordination of any wage changes;
- Coordination of the staff benefits schemes: Medical, WIBA, Follow up with Finance to ensure of statutory deductions to meet deadlines set by the Government of Kenya;
- Facilitate consultant payments and withholding tax payments and ensure they are paid on time; and
- Manage exit process and keep records of the same
Coordination & collation of information relating to staff training plans and events and staff reviews
- Administration of information relating Performance review activities include;
- Keeping staff informed of regular 1-2-1 requirements and info in relation to performance reviews;
- Ensure all submitted (Key Performance indicators ( KPIS) have SMART objectives while consulting with the HR and Administration Manager as required;
- Ensure Mid and Annual performance review reminders are sent to all line-managers; and
- Plan and coordinate staff events while coordinating with procurement and Finance
Monthly communication to all staff on work progress
- Administration of monthly staff updates on key HR Admin issues
- Monthly documentation and feedback
Support with Department of Immigration
- Support HRM with coordination of processing of work permits
Oversee Office Administration
- Ensure smooth running and operations of the office and coordinate accordingly on administrative issue for other branch office;
- Ensure timely payments of all office utility bills including rent, internet, Electricity etc to avoid disconnection while coordination with finance department
- Ensure all office assets function fully g printers cartridge replacements, internet etc;
- Ensure all printers are services as required and coordinate office service contracts with procurement department;
- Oversee general cleanliness of the office and supervise the office support team;
Qualifications
- Degree in Human Resource Management or equivalent;
- Post graduate training in Human Resource Management will be an added advantage;
- Member of IHRM;
- Demonstrated HR administration required, with International Non-Government Organization experience an advantage;
- 5 years related work experience;
- Experience in using Human Resource Management Information Systems;
- Organisation skills are critical with high word processing and excel proficiency;
- Strong willingness to adopt new technology critical to the role;
- Excellent communications skills internally and externally;
- Good interpersonal soft skills; and
- Confidence in providing information as requested and taking initiative as required
How to Apply
Send your updated CV to recruitment@sheerlogicltd.com by 5th November 2021. Clearly indicate the title.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>