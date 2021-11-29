Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



HR & Admin Assistant

Ref: CEH/HR/REC/032/2021

Terms of Engagement: Permanent

Place of work: City Eye Hospital Main Hospital

Reporting to:

HR & Administration Officer/ Training Coordinator

Seniority Level Junior

Main Purpose of the Role

To provide Human Resources and Administration support in the relating functions while ensuring adherence to the laid-out policies and procedures within the department, company and prevailing labor laws.

Responsibilities

Engage and assist in handling inquiries regarding company personnel policies, benefits, and procedures to

employees

Open and maintain departmental files and ensure records are updated regularly and as required.

Manage the staff database including regularly updating staff details, addition of new employees, updating monthly and daily locum staff and recording exiting employees.

Leave management; including daily processing of leave applications, sending monthly and quarterly updates, and recording new enrolments.

Bio-metric system management; including enrolment of staff and cancellation, processing/downloading

reports and weekly updates ensuring employee attendance is managed in line with company policy

Ensure the daily operations of the HR department are conducted in accordance to department guidelines and that the operations are completed on time and are of high quality.

Participate in the recruitment process for junior employees by short-listing candidates, preparation, scheduling and participation in interviews, communicating to successful and unsuccessful candidates.

Accurate and timely filing of HR documents

Setting up, planning and taking minutes on any HR related meeting.

Monitor the performance of the house keeping staff and ensure that the facility remains clean, safe and well maintained

Ensure availability and adequacy of various utilities (Rentokil sanitary bins, pest control, fire and safety equipment, water services, electricity, ventilation/air conditioning, waste disposal)

Receive errand request for office support staff and plan their daily schedule

Establish and maintain a record of all licenses required and the renewal timelines applicable CEH

Coordinate the renewal process including cost approval, processing applications and necessary follow ups

Ensure proper display of licenses as per statutory requirements

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Human Resource Management or any other Social Sciences.

Professional Certification preferred (CHRP or Higher Diploma)

Minimum three years of experience in a similar position; experience within the health sector is preferred.

Advanced Microsoft Excel skills with proficiency in Microsoft Word, Outlook and PowerPoint.

A member of IHRM in good standing

Key Skills and Competencies Required

Ability to work effectively both independently and as part of a team.

Exceptional Communication and Customer Care skills

Excellent interpersonal skills.

Ability to work in high pressure situations.

Exceptional verbal, written and presentation skills.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates to make their applications through careers@cityeyehospital.or.ke with the subject being “HR & Admin Assistant – CEH/HR/REC/032/2021’. Applications should reach us not later than 3 rd December 2021.

The application must include;

An up-to-date CV, not more than 4 pages long, with the current and expected remuneration indicated in the CV.

A one-page document in PDF format explaining how their personality aligns to the core values of City Eye Hospital.

NB: Persons with an interest in a career in eye care and those from a needy back ground are encouraged to apply.

We are committed to grant you a great applicant’s experience, and we do not discriminate against gender, religion, marital status or any other diversities. All applications shall be accorded due consideration but due to the high volume of the same that we receive, we shall only be able to contact the shortlisted candidates. Applicants who fail to adhere to the application criteria indicated and do not meet the qualifications highlighted shall automatically be disqualified