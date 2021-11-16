Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Claims & Billing Officer

Duties and Responsibilities include but are not limited to:

Review of patient information on the system.

Smart Billing; It is the responsibility of the officer to ensure all corporate clients are invoiced on smart without fail, and that off smart is authorized for clients without smart cards.

Co-pay or Co-charge; It is the responsibility of the officer to ensure all clients subject to various co-pay amounts are charged and that the payment reflect or is deducted from their bills.

Bills: It is the responsibility of the officer to ensure that the bills that are due for printing are free of frauds and errors.

Insurance preauthorization; It is the duty of the officer to ensure insurances are notified of all admissions as and when they happen.

Insurance Communications: It is the responsibility of the officer to always update herself or himself of any changes communicated from contracted insurances.

Client verification; It is the responsibility of the officer to ensure that the front office team properly verifies validity of clients’ insurance cards before service is rendered.

Daily Summary Report; It is the duty of the officer to generate daily sales summary report for both cash and corporate clients.

Job Requirements

Bachelor’s Degree in a related field from a recognized institution.

Computer literate

Knowledge and experience in bookkeeping

CPA or related qualification

Communication skills

Multi-Tasking skills

Interpersonal skills

At least three year’s working experience as a Billing Officer.

How To Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your Application and CV via email to hr@oasishealthcaregroup.com quoting the job title with the town name on the email Subject; for example; Community Oral Health Officer-Nyamira.

NOTE:

We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing.

Only candidates short-listed for interview will be contacted.

Applications to reach us before close of business 19th November 2021.

“Oasis Healthcare group is an equal opportunity employer”