Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Claims & Billing Officer
Duties and Responsibilities include but are not limited to:
- Review of patient information on the system.
- Smart Billing; It is the responsibility of the officer to ensure all corporate clients are invoiced on smart without fail, and that off smart is authorized for clients without smart cards.
- Co-pay or Co-charge; It is the responsibility of the officer to ensure all clients subject to various co-pay amounts are charged and that the payment reflect or is deducted from their bills.
- Bills: It is the responsibility of the officer to ensure that the bills that are due for printing are free of frauds and errors.
- Insurance preauthorization; It is the duty of the officer to ensure insurances are notified of all admissions as and when they happen.
- Insurance Communications: It is the responsibility of the officer to always update herself or himself of any changes communicated from contracted insurances.
- Client verification; It is the responsibility of the officer to ensure that the front office team properly verifies validity of clients’ insurance cards before service is rendered.
- Daily Summary Report; It is the duty of the officer to generate daily sales summary report for both cash and corporate clients.
Job Requirements
- Bachelor’s Degree in a related field from a recognized institution.
- Computer literate
- Knowledge and experience in bookkeeping
- CPA or related qualification
- Communication skills
- Multi-Tasking skills
- Interpersonal skills
- At least three year’s working experience as a Billing Officer.
How To Apply
If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your Application and CV via email to hr@oasishealthcaregroup.com quoting the job title with the town name on the email Subject; for example; Community Oral Health Officer-Nyamira.
NOTE:
We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing.
Only candidates short-listed for interview will be contacted.
Applications to reach us before close of business 19th November 2021.
“Oasis Healthcare group is an equal opportunity employer”
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>