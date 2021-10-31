Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Accounts Internship

Duties

  • Help in invoicing
  • Handling filing
  • Help in reconciliations
  • Help in payment of vendors
  • Other assigned accounts tasks.

Requirements

  • Diploma or degree in accounts or financial related course
  • Fresh graduate
  • Resides within Nairobi
  • Availability Immediate

How To Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should forward their CV to: hr@doveypharma.com using the position as subject of email.

Deadline: 10th November 2021

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply