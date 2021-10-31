Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Accounts Internship
Duties
- Help in invoicing
- Handling filing
- Help in reconciliations
- Help in payment of vendors
- Other assigned accounts tasks.
Requirements
- Diploma or degree in accounts or financial related course
- Fresh graduate
- Resides within Nairobi
- Availability Immediate
How To Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should forward their CV to: hr@doveypharma.com using the position as subject of email.
Deadline: 10th November 2021
