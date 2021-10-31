Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Accounts Internship

Duties

Help in invoicing

Handling filing

Help in reconciliations

Help in payment of vendors

Other assigned accounts tasks.

Requirements

Diploma or degree in accounts or financial related course

Fresh graduate

Resides within Nairobi

Availability Immediate

How To Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should forward their CV to: hr@doveypharma.com using the position as subject of email.

Deadline: 10th November 2021