Accounts Clerk
Our client a leading chemical and allied products company is currently looking to hire an Accounts Clerk.
Responsibilities
- Provide accounting and clerical support to the accounting department.
- Type accurately, prepare and maintain accounting documents and records.
- Prepare bank deposits, general ledger postings and statements.
- Reconcile accounts in a timely manner.
- Daily enter key data of financial transactions in database.
- Provide assistance and support to company personnel.
- Research, track and restore accounting or documentation problems and discrepancies.
- Inform management and compile reports/summaries on activity areas.
- Manage check transactions and payments.
- Participate in month end account closing activities.
- Perform account payable and receivable transactions.
- Maintain confidentiality and security of bank accounts.
Qualifications
- Diploma/ Degree in Finance or Accounting or in any related field.
- At Least one CFP, CPA, CFA or CIMA certification; extensive knowledge of certifications not earned.
- At least 2-3 years of experience in the same position.
- Excellent use of Microsoft Office word and Excel; very good with spreadsheets.
- Attention to detail.
- Excellent Communication and Verbal skills.
- Confidentiality and integrity.
How To Apply
Please send your CV to jobs@alternatedoors.co.ke
