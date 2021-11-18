Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Accounts Clerk

Our client a leading chemical and allied products company is currently looking to hire an Accounts Clerk.

Responsibilities

  • Provide accounting and clerical support to the accounting department.
  • Type accurately, prepare and maintain accounting documents and records.
  • Prepare bank deposits, general ledger postings and statements.
  • Reconcile accounts in a timely manner.
  • Daily enter key data of financial transactions in database.
  • Provide assistance and support to company personnel.
  • Research, track and restore accounting or documentation problems and discrepancies.
  • Inform management and compile reports/summaries on activity areas.
  • Manage check transactions and payments.
  • Participate in month end account closing activities.
  • Perform account payable and receivable transactions.
  • Maintain confidentiality and security of bank accounts.

Qualifications

  • Diploma/ Degree in Finance or Accounting or in any related field.
  • At Least one CFP, CPA, CFA or CIMA certification; extensive knowledge of certifications not earned.
  • At least 2-3 years of experience in the same position.
  • Excellent use of Microsoft Office word and Excel; very good with spreadsheets.
  • Attention to detail.
  • Excellent Communication and Verbal skills.
  • Confidentiality and integrity.

How To Apply

Please send your CV to jobs@alternatedoors.co.ke

