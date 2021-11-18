Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Accounts Clerk

Our client a leading chemical and allied products company is currently looking to hire an Accounts Clerk.

Responsibilities

Provide accounting and clerical support to the accounting department.

Type accurately, prepare and maintain accounting documents and records.

Prepare bank deposits, general ledger postings and statements.

Reconcile accounts in a timely manner.

Daily enter key data of financial transactions in database.

Provide assistance and support to company personnel.

Research, track and restore accounting or documentation problems and discrepancies.

Inform management and compile reports/summaries on activity areas.

Manage check transactions and payments.

Participate in month end account closing activities.

Perform account payable and receivable transactions.

Maintain confidentiality and security of bank accounts.

Qualifications

Diploma/ Degree in Finance or Accounting or in any related field.

At Least one CFP, CPA, CFA or CIMA certification; extensive knowledge of certifications not earned.

At least 2-3 years of experience in the same position.

Excellent use of Microsoft Office word and Excel; very good with spreadsheets.

Attention to detail.

Excellent Communication and Verbal skills.

Confidentiality and integrity.

How To Apply

Please send your CV to jobs@alternatedoors.co.ke