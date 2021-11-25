Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



The Position

As a Senior Accounts Assistant with PEAK & Intrepid, you will take on the responsibility of ensuring the accurate and prompt recording and reconciliation of the financial transactions, including the administration of leader money and accounts.

Your day will vary, but some of the tasks you’ll take lead on are:

Manage supplier invoices, petty cash and other payables ensuring they are reconciled and passed for approval/payment

Oversee Leader accounts, Leader money ensuring accuracy and reporting

Create and complete month and year end reporting

General ledger reconciliations, accounts payable and general administration

This is a permanent full-time position based in Nairobi, whilst it does require some contact hours, we offer a variety of flexible working options

Some of the skills you’ll bring with you are:

Strong background and experience in bookkeeping, accounts payable or similar

Data processing

Experience with excel and Microsoft packages

Experience in the use of accounting packages

Excellent English communication skills (written and spoken)

This position suits someone with an aptitude with numbers who can work well under pressure while maintaining accuracy and can bring their outstanding organizational skills to an ever-changing environment, and share Intrepid’s core values of integrity, innovation, fun, passion, growth, and responsibility.

What it’s like to work for PEAK:

At Intrepid, we know everyone’s journey is different, we support an inclusive culture where our people, travelers, and partners can truly be themselves. We believe our team must reflect the diversity of our customers and the communities we visit, and we’re committed to employing a diverse workforce and encourage applications from people of all backgrounds, including Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, First Nations peoples, LGBTQI+ people, people living with a disability, people from previously disadvantaged backgrounds, and people from different ethnicities, races, and religions.

Our employees globally are entitled to:

Flexible work policy – Work from home, with a range of flexible work options, we will work with you to keep a work-life balance

Purchase additional leave options, future holiday discounts with paid travel leave, free-of-charge trips to experience Intrepid + more

E-learning, career progression, and internal mobility, we love to see our people succeed and will do our best to support you along the way

20 hours of volunteer leave is available every year to make a difference towards causes that are important to you

How To Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should forward their CV to: using the position as subject of email.

