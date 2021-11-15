Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Position: Accounts Assistant
Location: Nairobi, Kenya.
Salary:35K
Summary
Accounts assistants will be responsible for tasks relating to the preparation and maintenance of financial records as well as cash handling, debt collection and office administration.
Responsibilities
- Processing receipts, sales invoices and payments
- Maintaining financial records which accurately record the business’ incoming and outgoing finances
- Completing tax return forms
- Ensuring that accounts are accurately monitored and recorded
- Dealing with company’s payroll by processing wages and employee expense claims
- Preparing profit and loss accounts sheets
- Preparing balance sheets
- Answering the phone and reading/sending emails to clients
- Debt collection
- Invoice payable and receivables
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in Accounting or Finance
- CPA at least section II and above
- 1-3 years’ experience in accounting field in a busy environment
- Excellent in Microsoft Excel
- Experience in using SAPsoftware and quick books
- Good communication
- Accurate and works well under
How To Apply
If you are qualified, send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject Accounts Assistant to jobs@employd.co.ke
