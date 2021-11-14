Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

JOB TITLE: Accounts Assistant

Academic Qualifications:

  • A minimum of Diploma Accounts option
  • At least CPA II
  • Good knowledge of accounting software’s
  • proficiency in Microsoft office applications

Experience:  

  • A minimum of 4 years’ experience in a role with accounting responsibilities

Job Description

  • Reviewing accounting documents to ensure accuracy of information
  • Daily posting of financial transactions in the system
  • Ensures that statutory payments are timely made
  • Assist in implementation and enforcement of internal financial controls
  • Preparing financial documents such as invoices, bills, accounts payable, and receivable
  • Completing financial reports on a regular basis and providing information to the management
  • Completing bank reconciliations
  • Verifying balances in account books and rectifying discrepancies
  • Recording office expenditures and ensuring these expenses are within the set budget
  • Assisting the finance department and senior accounting staff members with various tasks, including preparing budgets, records, and statements
  • Reporting on debtors and creditors
  • Making provisions for accruals and prepayments
  • Petty cash management
  • Sorting financial documents and posting them to the proper accounts
  • Coordinate and manage payment and billing details of external service providers, contractors and vendors
  • Any other duty that may be assigned from time to time.

How To Apply

Send your applications, CV, Cover letter and other Testimonials to watertretmentkenya@gmail.com

Not later than November 28, 2021.

