JOB TITLE: Accounts Assistant

Academic Qualifications:

A minimum of Diploma Accounts option

At least CPA II

Good knowledge of accounting software’s

proficiency in Microsoft office applications

Experience:

A minimum of 4 years’ experience in a role with accounting responsibilities

Job Description

Reviewing accounting documents to ensure accuracy of information

Daily posting of financial transactions in the system

Ensures that statutory payments are timely made

Assist in implementation and enforcement of internal financial controls

Preparing financial documents such as invoices, bills, accounts payable, and receivable

Completing financial reports on a regular basis and providing information to the management

Completing bank reconciliations

Verifying balances in account books and rectifying discrepancies

Recording office expenditures and ensuring these expenses are within the set budget

Assisting the finance department and senior accounting staff members with various tasks, including preparing budgets, records, and statements

Reporting on debtors and creditors

Making provisions for accruals and prepayments

Petty cash management

Sorting financial documents and posting them to the proper accounts

Coordinate and manage payment and billing details of external service providers, contractors and vendors

Any other duty that may be assigned from time to time.

How To Apply

Send your applications, CV, Cover letter and other Testimonials to watertretmentkenya@gmail.com

Not later than November 28, 2021.