JOB TITLE: Accounts Assistant
Academic Qualifications:
- A minimum of Diploma Accounts option
- At least CPA II
- Good knowledge of accounting software’s
- proficiency in Microsoft office applications
Experience:
- A minimum of 4 years’ experience in a role with accounting responsibilities
Job Description
- Reviewing accounting documents to ensure accuracy of information
- Daily posting of financial transactions in the system
- Ensures that statutory payments are timely made
- Assist in implementation and enforcement of internal financial controls
- Preparing financial documents such as invoices, bills, accounts payable, and receivable
- Completing financial reports on a regular basis and providing information to the management
- Completing bank reconciliations
- Verifying balances in account books and rectifying discrepancies
- Recording office expenditures and ensuring these expenses are within the set budget
- Assisting the finance department and senior accounting staff members with various tasks, including preparing budgets, records, and statements
- Reporting on debtors and creditors
- Making provisions for accruals and prepayments
- Petty cash management
- Sorting financial documents and posting them to the proper accounts
- Coordinate and manage payment and billing details of external service providers, contractors and vendors
- Any other duty that may be assigned from time to time.
How To Apply
Send your applications, CV, Cover letter and other Testimonials to watertretmentkenya@gmail.com
Not later than November 28, 2021.
