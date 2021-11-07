Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



ACCOUNTS ASSISTANT II GRADE A

Qualification Requirements:

Must have CPA I

Must have mean grade of C Plain in KCSE or equivalent and at least C minus in mathematics

Must be computer literate

Should have 1 year experience as an account clerk or its equivalent

Duties and Responsibilities

Receive and bank

Processing petty cash and cheques

Maintain ledger books and

Any other duties assigned by immediate supervisor.

HOW TO APPLY

Applicants must submit ten (10) copies of application letters giving details of their age, education and professional qualifications, detailed work experience, present post and salary, applicant’s telephone and email address, and enclosing duly certified copies of certificates and testimonials and giving names, addresses of three (3) referees who are knowledgeable about the applicant’s competence, and a detailed Curriculum Vitae.

Applicants should request their referees to write and their confidential recommendation letters sent on their behalf directly to the undersigned. The name and the reference number of the position for which application is made should be clearly indicated on the envelope.

Applications should reach the undersigned not later than Friday 12th November 2021 at 5 p.m.

The Vice-Chancellor Chuka University

P.O. Box 109-60400,

Chuka.

Chuka University is an equal opportunity employer and canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification. Women and persons with disability are encouraged to apply.