Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Position: Accounts Assistant

Location: Nairobi, Kenya.

Salary:35K

Summary

Accounts assistants will be responsible for tasks relating to the preparation and maintenance of financial records as well as cash handling, debt collection and office administration.

Responsibilities

  • Processing receipts, sales invoices and payments
  • Maintaining financial records which accurately record the business’ incoming and outgoing finances
  • Completing tax return forms
  • Ensuring that accounts are accurately monitored and recorded
  • Dealing with company’s payroll by processing wages and employee expense claims
  • Preparing profit and loss accounts sheets
  • Preparing balance sheets
  • Answering the phone and reading/sending emails to clients
  • Debt collection
  • Invoice payable and receivables

Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s degree in Accounting or Finance
  • CPA at least section II and above
  • 1-3 years’ experience in accounting field in a busy environment
  • Excellent in Microsoft Excel
  • Experience in using SAPsoftware and quick books
  • Good communication
  • Accurate and works well under

How To Apply

If you are qualified, send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject Accounts Assistant to jobs@employd.co.ke

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply