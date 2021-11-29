Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



AUDITOR GRADE EBK 6

REF: EBK/HR & ADM/RT/030/VOL. I/ (326)

REPORTING LINE: AUDITOR WILL REPORT TO SENIOR INTERNAL AUDITOR

JOB PURPOSE

The job holder will This is the entry and training grade for this cadre for graduate employees. An officer at this level will work under guidance and supervision of the Senior Internal Auditor.

Responsibilities

The duties and responsibilities of the officer will entail:-

Undertake review of internal control systems and verify operations and activities;

Implement audit plans as approved by the Audit, Governance and Risk Board Committee;

Supports in undertaking special audit investigations and forensic audits as necessary;

Follow up on assigned activities on implementation of audit recommendations in the Board to facilitate effective and efficient operations;

Prepare periodic draft audit reports for review by the Senior Internal Auditor;

Follow up and document the implementation of corruption prevention activities in the Board;

Participate in the periodic review on the Boards assets;

Review the completeness and accuracy of the annual financial statements;

Participates in the development and review of audit programs and procedures on a regular basis; and

Participates in follow up of internal and external audit recommendations.

Qualifications

For appointment to this grade, an officer must:-

Bachelors Degree in any of the following disciplines: Accounting, Finance or Business Administration (Finance and Accounting option) or relevant field from a recognized university Certified Public Accountants of Kenya- CPA(K)

Member of Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) or Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK) in good standing.

Key Competencies and Skills

For consideration to the position, the candidate must demonstrate that they have:

IT Proficiency especially in Audit systems

Planning skills

Analytical Skills

Communication skills

Ability to work as a team

Ethical and Integrity

TERMS OF SERVICE:

The positions are on Permanent and Pensionable Terms of Service.

An attractive and competitive compensation and benefits package awaits the successful applicant.

CONDITIONS FOR APPLICATION

Successful candidates will be required to satisfy the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution of Kenya and will therefore be required to provide the following documents;

Clearance certificates from the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB),

Valid Tax Compliance certificate from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA),

Certificate of Good Conduct from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations ;

Clearance certificate from a Credit Reference Bureau (CRB);

Clearance from the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission.

Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.

How to Apply

Candidates who meet the above requirements are invited to log onto the Boards recruitment portal via https://ebk.go.ke/recruitment and must complete the registration and submit the same as well as attach the following documents.

Copy of National Identification Card or Passport.

Cover Letter

Detailed CVs (giving current contact details of three (3) referees),

Copies of all academic and professional certificates, copies of testimonials, details of current position, current remuneration

Attach all the above documents as one pdf document

All applications must be submitted through the e-recruitment portal to be considered. No Hard Copy Application will be accepted.

All applications(Cover Letters) must be received not later than 14th December2021 at 1700 Hours and should be addressed to;

THE REGISTRAR/CEO

ENGINEERS BOARD OF KENYA,

P. O. Box 30324-00100 NAIROBI.

The Board is an equal-opportunity employer in keeping with its obligations under the Constitution of Kenya 2010 particularly Articles 10, 27(4) and 232. The Board therefore encourages qualified persons irrespective of gender, age, race,culture, religion, marital status or disability to apply.