Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Finance Manager

Job No: 002

The ideal candidate will oversee the development and implementation of sound financial management systems, provide leadership in the strategic financial planning process, contribute to the implementation of company strategic policies and ensure timely preparation of reports to support management decisions.

Key responsibilities:

Reporting to the Managing Director, the incumbent shall be responsible for;

Oversees the co-ordination and preparation of financial projections, financial budgets and performance and expenditure of departments against approved operational forecasts through analysis of revenue and expenditure trends and ensuring adequate controls on expenses are maintained.

Identify, develop, deploy and retain talented staff including completing performance appraisals, personal development and succession plans effectively and on time in accordance with the established performance management system.

Develop and maintain appropriate financial systems, procedures and controls for the company.

Assess the long-term financial trends and review prospects for the future growth of income and new product areas and plan strategically.

Translate the company’s medium and long term strategies into Financial Business Plans and the long range Capital Expenditure Plan.

Work with the senior management team to ensure correct risk management procedures are reviewed and updated.

Responsible for effective Cash Management and Treasury Management systems.

Provide and regularly review Management Information required by the business and the Board.

Oversee legal and regulatory matters, including statutory compliance and contracting on behalf of the company.

Support the HR and Administration in payroll management.

Oversee external audits and ensure implementation of audit queries.

Sponsor Trustee for the company pension fund.

Authorized bank signatory for the company

Ensure timely reporting of management accounts and annual financial statements in line with reporting standards for the purposes of monitoring operations.

Prepare and submit departmental budgets for approval to the Executive Management and the Board and ensure effective monitoring and management of costs.

Oversee the maintenance of the fixed assets register and administrative management of property which includes insurance, maintenance and payment of rent.

Manage the company’s tax matters.

Oversee the collection and billing of revenue

Education:

An undergraduate degree in Finance or Accounting.

Professional accounting qualifications – CPA, ACCA, CFA.

Must be a member of ICPAK in good standing.

Experience:

At least 8 years’ experience in middle level management

Good knowledge in relevant IAS’s and IFRS’s.

Good understating of the tax laws.

Good analytical skills.

Good knowledge of the market economics and the industry as a whole

Competencies:

Excellent leadership qualities.

Good interpersonal and communication skills.

Ability to maintain confidentiality, tact and diplomacy skills.

Ability to multi-task, prioritise and pay attention to detail.

Negotiation and persuasion skills

How To Apply

Qualified candidates are invited to send their applications and detailed CV, including qualifications, experience, present position and current remuneration.

The forwarding e-mail and cover letter must clearly indicate the job title on the subject line.

Send your application to hr.ke@mtn.com by 11th November 2021 before 5:00pm East African time.

MTN Business Kenya reserves the right to accept or reject any application. Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.