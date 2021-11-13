Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



ACCOUNTING ASSISTANT

Rafode Ltd is a non-deposit taking Microfinance Institution Headquartered in Kisumu with the mission of promoting financial and social support to our clientele hence changing lives positively. Our aim is to provide affordable financial services and renewable energy products to active micro entrepreneurs and households in the rural areas. We have funded 1,600 groups in Western and Nyanza regions with 70% being women.

We seek to hire an Accountant to be based in our Head Office. He/She will assist the finance manager in managing, processing and troubleshooting various accounts and transactions.

Key Responsibilities

Manage day to day accounting entry and processes i.e. receive goods, Delivery Notes, Invoices and record in register, generate Goods Received Note.

Reviewing/reconciling settlement/payments, summary loan collection, and all vouchers.

File in an orderly manner documents such as invoice/receipt and payment voucher etc. Classification of loan documents to proper loan files.

Reconciliation of Navision records (portfolios and savings) and other supporting records to the general ledgers and making recommendations for corrections

Performing daily bank reconciliations and preparing monthly bank reconciliation for all bank and M-Pesa accounts and making timely adjustments duly signed by Finance Manager.

Preparing Monthly Financial and Management Accounting reports and responding to all queries raised & regular reporting.

Ensuring proper classification of transactions as assets, liabilities, income and expenses.

Stock taking of assets (quarterly) and inventory (monthly), timely resolution of variances and maintaining of asset register.

Handling escalated customer complaints

Any other duties assigned by the finance manager.

Requirements

Bachelors’ degree in Finance, Business, Accounting or its equivalent from a recognized institution.

CPA/ACCA from a recognized institution.

2 year relevant experience in a busy organisation.

Training in accounting software .

Experience with book keeping practices and accounting systems.

Knowledge of accounting terminologies.

Understanding of filing systems.

Excellent mathematical skills

Integrity and honesty

Good communication skill, both written and verbal

Ability to detect inconsistencies and attention to detail

Good organizational, administrative and planning skills

Problem solving skills, analytical and critical thinking skills.

Typing and data entry skills.

Computer skills, particularly with spreadsheets and calculation software.

How to Apply:

Interested candidates are invited to submit their updated CV along with a cover letter to info@rafode.co.ke clearly indicating current and expected remuneration and day time telephone contacts. Interviews will be done on a rolling basis. Please note any offer made to the candidate in relation to this vacancy is subject to funding confirmation.

Rafode Limited is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate in its employment and recruitment practices. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.