Job Title: Accountant – Mombasa
Industry: Hospitality & Real Estate
Location: Mombasa
Salary: 45k.
Job Purpose: Ultimately, you will provide the company with accurate quantitative information on financial position, liquidity and cash flows of the business, while ensuring the company is compliant with all tax regulations.
Our client is a fast-growing group of companies with various enterprises in Hospitality and Real Estate. The business is comprised of a series of resorts in Mombasa, Nairobi & Kisii, Residential Estates in Mombasa, a Series of Liquor store outlets across various locations in Mombasa.
Responsibilities
- Review and verify all transactions posted in the system
- Prepare and issue routine financial reports: customer and branch profitability reports
- Manage debtors: Collect all accounts receivable, update the system, escalate problematic Debtors to Branch Managers or other Seniors, liaise with external debt collectors
- Manage creditors: negotiate credit terms, enforce agreed credit periods
- Management of all payments: vendors, statutory
- Compute and remit statutory deductions: VAT, PAYE, NHIF, NSSF
- Confirm all purchased items are received in the organization
- Perform reconciliations: monthly bank, payroll, client accounts, supplier accounts
- Cash flow management – ensure cash is available when needed i.e., through AR collections/bank overdrafts, et
- Preparation of the payroll and timely payment of salaries
- Ensure organization complies with all legal requirements
- Liaise with external auditors
- Preparation of periodic Management Accounts reports
- Preparation of Annual Budgets
- Inventory management and reporting
- Conduct surprise stock and cash count
Qualifications
The successful candidate must be able to demonstrate the following soft-skills and competencies:
- Bachelors of Commerce (Finance Option).
- Four (4) years working as an accountant in a medium sized company.
- CPA (K).
- Attention to Detail with Good Analytical Skills.
- High level of Integrity & Accuracy.
- Excellent Communication & Outstanding organizational skills.
- Experience working with Accounting Systems.
How to Apply
Qualified & Interested candidates should send their application along with detailed CV indicating their daytime contact details to vacancies@gaprecruitment.co.ke by Monday 8th November 2021.
The subject of the email should be Accountant – Mombasa.
