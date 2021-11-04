Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Job Title: Accountant – Mombasa

Industry: Hospitality & Real Estate

Location: Mombasa

Salary: 45k.

Job Purpose: Ultimately, you will provide the company with accurate quantitative information on financial position, liquidity and cash flows of the business, while ensuring the company is compliant with all tax regulations.

Our client is a fast-growing group of companies with various enterprises in Hospitality and Real Estate. The business is comprised of a series of resorts in Mombasa, Nairobi & Kisii, Residential Estates in Mombasa, a Series of Liquor store outlets across various locations in Mombasa.

Responsibilities

Review and verify all transactions posted in the system

Prepare and issue routine financial reports: customer and branch profitability reports

Manage debtors: Collect all accounts receivable, update the system, escalate problematic Debtors to Branch Managers or other Seniors, liaise with external debt collectors

Manage creditors: negotiate credit terms, enforce agreed credit periods

Management of all payments: vendors, statutory

Compute and remit statutory deductions: VAT, PAYE, NHIF, NSSF

Confirm all purchased items are received in the organization

Perform reconciliations: monthly bank, payroll, client accounts, supplier accounts

Cash flow management – ensure cash is available when needed i.e., through AR collections/bank overdrafts, et

Preparation of the payroll and timely payment of salaries

Ensure organization complies with all legal requirements

Liaise with external auditors

Preparation of periodic Management Accounts reports

Preparation of Annual Budgets

Inventory management and reporting

Conduct surprise stock and cash count

Qualifications

The successful candidate must be able to demonstrate the following soft-skills and competencies:

Bachelors of Commerce (Finance Option).

Four (4) years working as an accountant in a medium sized company.

CPA (K).

Attention to Detail with Good Analytical Skills.

High level of Integrity & Accuracy.

Excellent Communication & Outstanding organizational skills.

Experience working with Accounting Systems.

How to Apply

Qualified & Interested candidates should send their application along with detailed CV indicating their daytime contact details to vacancies@gaprecruitment.co.ke by Monday 8th November 2021.

The subject of the email should be Accountant – Mombasa.