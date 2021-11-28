Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Accountant
Verde Edge is recruiting a Seasoned Accountant on behalf of our client an international company growing its presence in East Africa and beyond. Their core business being manufacturing, import and export of agricultural machinery, tools and equipment for commercial and industrial use.
Overview of the role
To manage all financial transactions, from general ledger postings and reconciliations, payments and receipts management, and tax compliance.
Key Responsibilities
- Tax Management – Tax account ledger update, reconciliations, filing and payments
- Bank postings and reconciliations (cash management)
- Supplier accounts update, reconciliations and payments
- General ledger accounts posting and reconciliations
- Customer invoicing and Debtor management
- Asset reconciliation and management
- Cash Management
- Month end and year end closing
- Inventory reconciliations
- Verify, allocate, post, and reconcile transactions
- Month end journal postings
- Assist in financial reports generation
- Audit papers preparation and handling of audit queries
- Insurance & Risk Management
Qualifications
- Bachelors Degree of Commerce or Accounting
- Qualified CPA K processional
- Minimum of 6 years’ working experience in a busy organization independently.
- Working knowledge with ERP and especially SAP
- Professional character, Personal Ethical Standards & confidentiality
- Attention to detail and problem solving skills
- Good time management skills with ability to meet deadlines
- Ability to maintain all basic accounting records, using an ERP.
- Well versed with local tax laws including but not limited to VAT, PAYE, WHT, corporate tax
- Inter-Personal Effectiveness
- Have good knowledge of the Windows Office Suite – Excel, Word, Power Point and Outlook.
How to Apply
To apply visit www.verde-edge.com and apply from the vacancies portal
- Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Deadline for application 2nd Dec 2021 at 5pm.
- Salary budget Ksh 100k plus other benefits
- Availability on a short notice required
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>