Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Accountant

Verde Edge is recruiting a Seasoned Accountant on behalf of our client an international company growing its presence in East Africa and beyond. Their core business being manufacturing, import and export of agricultural machinery, tools and equipment for commercial and industrial use.

Overview of the role

To manage all financial transactions, from general ledger postings and reconciliations, payments and receipts management, and tax compliance.

Key Responsibilities

Tax Management – Tax account ledger update, reconciliations, filing and payments

Bank postings and reconciliations (cash management)

Supplier accounts update, reconciliations and payments

General ledger accounts posting and reconciliations

Customer invoicing and Debtor management

Asset reconciliation and management

Cash Management

Month end and year end closing

Inventory reconciliations

Verify, allocate, post, and reconcile transactions

Month end journal postings

Assist in financial reports generation

Audit papers preparation and handling of audit queries

Insurance & Risk Management

Qualifications

Bachelors Degree of Commerce or Accounting

Qualified CPA K processional

Minimum of 6 years’ working experience in a busy organization independently.

Working knowledge with ERP and especially SAP

Professional character, Personal Ethical Standards & confidentiality

Attention to detail and problem solving skills

Good time management skills with ability to meet deadlines

Ability to maintain all basic accounting records, using an ERP.

Well versed with local tax laws including but not limited to VAT, PAYE, WHT, corporate tax

Inter-Personal Effectiveness

Have good knowledge of the Windows Office Suite – Excel, Word, Power Point and Outlook.

How to Apply

To apply visit www.verde-edge.com and apply from the vacancies portal

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Deadline for application 2 nd Dec 2021 at 5pm.

Salary budget Ksh 100k plus other benefits

Availability on a short notice required