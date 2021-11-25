Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Job Title: Sacco Accountant

Department:

Sacco

Location / Work station:

Kibera

Working Hours:

Monday – Friday, 8:00am – 5:00pm

Reporting Relationships

Reports to:

CEO Shofco

Direct reports:

Senior Sacco Manager

Job Purpose:

Reporting to the Senior Sacco Manager, the position will be responsible for the day to day coordination of the Society’s Finance and Accounting operations. It will also entail the strategy component as the Sacco seeks to go to the next level

Key Responsibilities and Job Dimensions

I.Responsibilities

Giving guidance in all financial and accounting matters

Preparation of budgets and cash flow projections

Monthly bank and Mpesa account reconciliations

Preparation of final accounts, Trial Balance, monthly balance sheet and periodical reports

Liaison with both internal and external auditors on audit controls and act on management letters and closure of all audit queries

Preparation and presentation of annual revenue and capital budgets

Preparation of Economic reports

Submitting implementation work plans and ensure proper reporting systems are in place

Advising and overseeing prudent financial management and investment

Keeping abreast with changes in financial regulations and legislation

Ensuring the society’s assets and liabilities are recorded accurately and safeguarded

Approving payments made by the Sacco

Review and implementation of society’s financial and accounting policies and procedures

Providing guidance to the management on financial and accounting matters

Ensuring that adequate budgetary controls are in place

Advising and overseeing prudent financial management and investment

Submitting implementation work plans and ensure proper reporting systems are in place

Filling of statutory returns on time

Any other lawful duty as may be assigned by your supervisor from time to time

Job Competencies (Knowledge, Experience and Attributes / Skills).

Academic Qualifications

· Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce or equivalent from a recognized university

Professional Qualifications

· CPA(K) and a member of ICPAK

Other required qualifications (unique/job specific)

Navision Dynamic ERP system skills

Sacco experience will be an added advantage

Functional Skills:

Behavioral Competencies/Attributes:

Examining information

Documenting facts

Articulate information

Checking things

Keen to details

Excellent analytical skills

Team working

Following procedures

Upholding standards

How to Apply:

Interested applicants should send their applications together with a detailed Cover letter and CV to the HR Director jobskibera@shininghopeforcommunities.org. Applications without this information will not be considered. DO NOT ATTACH TESTIMONIALS at this point. Shortlisting will be done rolling out basis.