Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Department:
Sacco
Location / Work station:
Kibera
Working Hours:
Monday – Friday, 8:00am – 5:00pm
Reporting Relationships
Reports to:
CEO Shofco
Direct reports:
Senior Sacco Manager
Job Purpose:
Reporting to the Senior Sacco Manager, the position will be responsible for the day to day coordination of the Society’s Finance and Accounting operations. It will also entail the strategy component as the Sacco seeks to go to the next level
Key Responsibilities and Job Dimensions
I.Responsibilities
- Giving guidance in all financial and accounting matters
- Preparation of budgets and cash flow projections
- Monthly bank and Mpesa account reconciliations
- Preparation of final accounts, Trial Balance, monthly balance sheet and periodical reports
- Liaison with both internal and external auditors on audit controls and act on management letters and closure of all audit queries
- Preparation and presentation of annual revenue and capital budgets
- Preparation of Economic reports
- Submitting implementation work plans and ensure proper reporting systems are in place
- Advising and overseeing prudent financial management and investment
- Keeping abreast with changes in financial regulations and legislation
- Ensuring the society’s assets and liabilities are recorded accurately and safeguarded
- Approving payments made by the Sacco
- Review and implementation of society’s financial and accounting policies and procedures
- Providing guidance to the management on financial and accounting matters
- Ensuring that adequate budgetary controls are in place
- Advising and overseeing prudent financial management and investment
- Submitting implementation work plans and ensure proper reporting systems are in place
- Filling of statutory returns on time
- Any other lawful duty as may be assigned by your supervisor from time to time
Job Competencies (Knowledge, Experience and Attributes / Skills).
Academic Qualifications
· Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce or equivalent from a recognized university
Professional Qualifications
· CPA(K) and a member of ICPAK
Other required qualifications (unique/job specific)
- Navision Dynamic ERP system skills
- Sacco experience will be an added advantage
Functional Skills:
Behavioral Competencies/Attributes:
- Examining information
- Documenting facts
- Articulate information
- Checking things
- Keen to details
- Excellent analytical skills
- Team working
- Following procedures
- Upholding standards
How to Apply:
Interested applicants should send their applications together with a detailed Cover letter and CV to the HR Director jobskibera@shininghopeforcommunities.org. Applications without this information will not be considered. DO NOT ATTACH TESTIMONIALS at this point. Shortlisting will be done rolling out basis.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>