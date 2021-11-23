Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Kenya Forestry Research Institute (KEFRI) is a State Corporation established in 1986 with obligation to undertake forest research, generate and promote improved technologies for sustainable management, conservation and development of forest and allied natural resources.

The Institute wishes to recruit dynamic, result-oriented and self driven persons to fill the vacant positions below:

ACCOUNTANT: KEFRI 7

Responsibilities

Collecting revenue and banking;

Preparing expenditure reports based on approved budgets;

Compiling and verifying records; processing accounting and transaction reports via computerised accounting systems;

Preparing trial balance;

Participating in preparation of final accounts;

Maintaining and updating fixed asset register and safe keeping of invoices, receipts and accounts records;

Posting cashbooks and undertaking bank reconciliations;

Accounting for project funds;

Any other duty as assigned from time to time

Qualifications

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) minimum grade C+ (C plus) or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce, Business Administration, Business Management (Finance or Accounting option) or other relevant and equivalent qualifications from a recognized institution;

Part II of the Certified Public Accountant of Kenya or its equivalent from a recognized institution is added advantage;

Membership to a relevant professional body is added advantage; and

Proficiency in computer applications

How to Apply

Online Application: Interested applicants are required to click the link below and submit their information as guided; https://forms.gle/6TqDSvtXxafLVcEBA

Hard copy applications: IN ADDITION to the online application, applicants should send their hard copy applications and attach their Curriculum Vitae and copies of relevant professional/academic certificates and national identification card. They should also include their day and evening telephone numbers, e-mail address and names and addresses of three referees to reach the Director KEFRI not later than Monday 6th December, 2021.

Envelopes containing the documents should clearly be marked with the position applied for and addressed to: –

The Director/CEO,

Kenya Forestry Research Institute (KEFRI),

P.O. BOX 20412-00200,

City Square, NAIROBI.