EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY

Meridian Health Group is one of the market leaders in quality, cost-effective and accessible health care in Kenya and East African region. At the heart of our corporate philosophy is a devotion to patient centred care and service excellence. We are dedicated to providing effective and efficient care in a safe and welcoming environment.

We seek to recruit competent and qualified individuals in the following capacity:

Head of Accounts Receivable

Job Purpose

The role of the Head of Accounts Receivable will be to ensure timely payments from both corporates and individuals while maintaining a high level of customer retention for the organization.

The holder of this position will report to the Chief Finance Officer.

Key Responsibilities / Duties

I. Managerial / Supervisory Responsibilities

· Provide leadership to the accounts receivable team.

Manage the accounts receivable department.

II. Operational Responsibilities

Ensure timely reconciliations as per contractual terms.

Set and achieve weekly and monthly collection targets.

Ensure all payments are receipted and allocated on a monthly basis.

Preparation of monthly debtor’s report.

In collaboration with facility managers, ensure rejections are below 2% of the revenue.

Prepare monthly rejection per facility.

Engage and maintain relationships with insurance and direct companies.

Manage and collect cash receivables at the hospital.

Participate in weekly and monthly cashflow as well as cash forecasting.

Engage external debt collectors on recovery of old debts.

Job Competencies (Knowledge, Experience and Attributes / Skills)

Academic Qualifications

· O-levels/A-Levels

Professional Qualifications

B Sc./B. Com in Accounts, Finance or any related field from a reputable university.

A registered member of Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK)

Registration with Institute of Credit Management Kenya (ICM) is desirable.

Other know-how required apart from academic and professional qualifications

· Computer skills

Previous relevant work experience required

· At least 5 years’ experience in Credit Control/Accounts Receivables

· Hospital experience is essential.

Functional Skills:

Personal Attributes

· Strong analytical skills.

· Advanced knowledge of Microsoft excel.

· Good presentation skills.

· Ability to communicate effectively with others both verbally and in writing.

· Ability to work as an effective team member.

· Exercise sound judgment and initiative

· Superb problem-solving skills.

· Strong leadership qualities.

· Organizational, managerial and administrative abilities

· Ability to get on well with diverse workforce

· Honesty and integrity

· Positive working attitude and ability to give and take instructions

· Ability to work with minimum supervision

· Creativity and innovation

How to Apply

Interested candidates meeting the requirements for any of the positions above should send current CV and cover letter quoting the post applying for in the subject line to: hr@mhg.co.ke by close of business 25th November, 2021.

Due to urgency in filling the above positions, shortlisting will be done on a rolling basis.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.