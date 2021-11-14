Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Position: Chief Accountant (Nairobi)

An established transport Company in Nairobi is seeking to fill the position of a Chief Accountant. The preferred candidate is required to meet the following:

Qualifications

Degree specializing in Accounting/Finance.

CPA(K)/ACCA.

Proficient in accounting software’s.

Excellent analytical skills.

Ability to work in a team.

Excellent problem-solving skills.

Detail oriented.

Duty station: Nairobi

Anticipated start date: Immediately.

How to apply

We consider online applications.

Please email your cover letter and updated word document CV indicating clearly on the subject line the position you are applying for and current or Last gross pay salary. (Chief Accountant Post-Current or Last Gross pay XXXXXX)

recruitment@covenantexecutives.co.ke

NOTE: Consider unsuccessful if not contacted within 7 days. Please DO NOT ATTACH CERTIFICATES.