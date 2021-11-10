Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Accountant

A new established company is seeking to recruit an Experienced accountant.

Qualifications

The ideal candidate should meet the following:

CPA(K)/ACCA.

A degree specializing in Accounts/Finance.

At-least 5 years’ experience in a busy accounting environment.

High level of competency.

Accounting packages.

High level of integrity.

Ability to work with minimal supervision.

Great communicator.

Ability to prepare reports on time.

How to apply:

We consider online applications.

Please email your cover letter and updated WORD document CV indicating clearly on the subject line the position you are applying for and current or last gross pay on subject line (Experienced Accountant -Current or Last Gross pay XXXXX)

recruitment@covenantexecutives.co.ke

NOTE: Consider unsuccessful if not contacted within 7 days. Please DO NOT ATTACH CERTIFICATES.