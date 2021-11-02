Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



JOB TITLE: RECEIVABLES ACCOUNTANT

JOB DETAILS

Reports to: Credit Control Manager

Location: Nairobi

The Receivables Accountant will be responsible for ensuring accurate receivable balances by timely processing of credit and debit memos and undertaking of the balance sheet and income reconciliations.

Responsibilities

Processing Credit/ Debit notes.

Correct coding of accounts and interface of the same to General Ledger.

Maintaining accurate monthly reconciliations on receivables general ledger accounts.

Running customer revaluation report; which gives the monthly forex gain/loss for the month.

Maintain accurate rental income schedule.

Reviewing of sales invoices in Order Management (OM) against invoice values in AR to ensure accurate migration of invoices from OM to AR.

Maintaining an up to date and accurate register of company cash and bank guarantees.

Carry out end of the month AR processes and ensure timely closing of the month for reporting purposes.

Any other role that may be assigned by the supervisor or persons of higher authority from time to time

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in Finance/Accounting/ Economics and or related fields.

Professional Accounting certification (CPA, ACCA).

A minimum two (2) years relevant experience in a comparable position.

Experience in using ERP such as Oracle/SAP.

Advanced Computer Skills on Ms Office, Accounting Software and Databases.

Excellent analytical and numerical skills

Attention to detail.

A person of high integrity, confidentiality, self-driven and able to work under minimal supervision.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified applicants should submit their applications through the link below.

The interested candidates should apply not later than 5:00 pm, 05-11-21. Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted. Q-Sourcing Servtec is an equal opportunity employer. Any solicitation will lead to disqualification