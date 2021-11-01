Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Kenyatta Matibabu Regulated Non WDT Savings and Credit Cooperative Society Limited is one of the leading and fast growing SACCOs in Kenya. In order to achieve the planned growth, the Sacco wishes to fill the following positions.

Accountant II

Reporting to the Accountant, the holder of this position will be responsible for:

Duties and Responsibilities

Ensuring all financial entries have been posted in the System.

Ensure all paybills receipts and standing orders for the month are posted in the System

Under taking reconciliations of various SACCO Bank Account.

Processing transactions, issuing cheques, and updating accounting records.

Preparing financial reports.

Maintaining Petty cash

Ensuring Statutory payments are done on time

Assisting with audits, fact checks, and resolving discrepancies

Producing relevant reports in respect to member accounts details

Any other duties which may be assigned from time to time.

Key Qualifications:

CPA II or ACCA II.

2 years relevant experience.

A person of integrity, team player and have effective communication skills.

How to apply

Interested candidates can click the link below to fill the online application form. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

https://forms.gle/LYwZErdwg8N4uXNUA

NB: The deadline for submission is 17th November, 2021 by 5.00 pm.