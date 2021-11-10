Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Account & Administration Assistant

Closing date: November 16, 2021

International Transformation Foundation (ITF) is an internationally youth led non-profit organization providing youth educational and self development programs, encompassing leadership and entrepreneurship, to harness creativity for a youth system that provides jobs, offering security, opportunities to grow, and contribute to the development of our communities.

Since its establishment ITF has been developing and operating youth development programs to lead the youth of today as leaders with a strong heart and mind as true workers of society with creative and progressive thinking. Our current projects are:

1. Join the Pipe Project:

Installing sustainable tap water stations near playgrounds, city centers, parks, schools and bus stations in Africa; for people to access clean tap water whenever possible.

The project also works to bring awareness to the environmental impact of production and waste of bottled water through two ventures:

A water kiosk at school : a school based and students managed business selling clean tap water to community residents. It involves financing a community school to set up an onsite water kiosk with specially designed and sustainable products for children to transport tap water at home straight from school. It is both an educational and profitable business – teaching students’ business and entrepreneurial skills, and generating much-needed income for schools.

: a school based and students managed business selling clean tap water to community residents. It involves financing a community school to set up an onsite water kiosk with specially designed and sustainable products for children to transport tap water at home straight from school. It is both an educational and profitable business – teaching students’ business and entrepreneurial skills, and generating much-needed income for schools. Public drinking tap water station: In partnership with urban Communities/Towns/Cities we install our non-breakable drinking water station in Public places for people to access clean drinking tap water free of charge.

2. Jijenge Kijana Fund: a youth livelihood pathway offering microcredit, micro-saving and training which enables ITF members to engage in productive and stable livelihoods

3. Erasmus Plus Projects:

Young Social Innovators- (YSI): Engines of Social Change. The project aims on one hand to conduct a comparative analysis of Youth Issues, Attitudes and Policies in relation to the social innovation processes from the perspective of various world regions, and on the other hand to promote the recognition of youth work by building the capacity of youth workers and youth leaders to empower young people for using social innovation in finding local answers to complex social and societal challenges in participating communities. This project is done in partnership with: Europe House Slavonski Brod- (Croatia), Change It- (Czech Republic), Dejavato-(Indonesia), International Transformation Foundation-(Kenya), Brigada-(Peru), Meritum (Poland), VSA- (Thailand) and Taycen- (Tanzania).

ACCOUNT & ADMINISTRATION ASSISTANT

Your role as the Account & Administration Assistant is to record and maintain all records in line with statutory and operational requirements.

Primary responsibilities:

Handle, record, manage and present ITF’s financial data in compliance with financial accounting regulations

Overseeing the incorporation of new accounting software to streamline financial data collection

In conjunction with the Public Relations Assistant and Secretary General, you are responsible for generating money for ITF’s projects.

Maintain high accounting practices throughout the ITF volunteer base.

Maintain engagement with existing supporters, ensuring they are aware of projects that are underway, the impact they are having, and the financial transparency of all processes.

Provide administrative support to the Secretary General, Operations Director and other staff.

Operate manual and computerized office systems for instance; filing and maintaining: members database, monthly and annual reports database and the contacts database.

Undertake general office duties such as; dealing with post mails, faxes and e-mail, drafting and sending standard letters, photocopying and collating papers and mailings, arranging for documents to be printed, monitoring and ordering stocks of basic items such as stamps, stationery, periodicals, equipment and other items, arranging travel: hotel and accommodation etc.

Administer organizational events.

Contribute generally to the work of organization, undertaking such other tasks as are appropriate to the nature and scope of the post.

Person Specifications:

Hold at least a Bachelors Degree in related fields such as Administration, Management, Human Resource etc.

Good organizational skills, including ability to work within tight deadlines.

Have excellent communication skills orally and in writing (minimally in English), excellent interpersonal and presentation skills and the ability to work with diverse individuals or group of individuals.

Ability to maintain an established work schedule, with or without flexibility.

Have basic computer skills including graphic communication publications.

Understanding of and commitment to equal opportunities.

Strong organizational and management skills- ability to multi task and prioritize.

Motivated to learn and take on new challenges.

Willingness and capacity to volunteer.

Passion and commitment towards youth developmen

Other requirements

The volunteer is required to work from the office; at the current time remote working is not an available option.

Compensation:

Although ITF Volunteer staff enjoy limitless opportunities, ITF does NOT provide any kind of compensation. ITF staff operate on full-time volunteer basis for a minimum of 6 months. Volunteers are responsible for all basic expenses such as home – office transportation, accommodation etc. ITF ONLY provides direct operational expenses such as staff transportation to meetings outside the office, field visit operations etc.

How to Apply

Like our social media pages (

To submit your application, please email your resume, cover letter and ID scanned to: volunteers.itf@gmail.com

Make sure your email message or cover letter will cover at least the following aspects:

How long you will work for us? (a minimun of six months commitment is required)

Why do you want to work with us?

We DO NOT consider incomplete applications as well as candidates who are not able to cover the volunteer term expenses as mentioned in the above paragraph (Compensation).

For any queries get in touch through volunteers.itf@gmail.com, Tel: +254770306839 or International Transformation Foundation on Facebook / Instagram /Twitter