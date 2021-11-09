Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 09 November 2021 – A man has sued a local hospital after a rogue nurse almost disfigured his face.

According to reports, the patient identified as Evans Mutugi was rushed to a local hospital after being involved in a grisly road accident that almost claimed his life.

The nurse who attended to him happens to be his ex-girlfriend and it seems she was on a revenge mission after she almost disfigured his face while stitching his wounds.

The victim is demanding Sh 6.9 Million in compensation from the hospital.

See how the nurse did a shoddy job.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.